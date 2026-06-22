A Father's Day video posted to X by conservative commentator and The Benny Show host Benny Johnson on June 21, 2026, drew more than 80,000 likes and thousands of replies.

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In the 44-second clip showing him carrying and hugging his young children through their home, Johnson wrote that his true wealth is his children and family.

"I don't own a nice watch or a super car or a yacht," Johnson wrote in the caption. "But I do have this… And this makes me the richest man in the world. Happy Father's Day."

I don’t own a nice watch or a super car or a yacht.



But I do have this…



And this makes me the richest man in the world. Happy Fathers Day. pic.twitter.com/ju3SvORUyx — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 21, 2026

Johnson is a conservative political commentator, YouTuber, and podcaster based in Tampa, Florida and has worked with several news outlets in the past, such as BuzzFeed, Newsmax, TheBlaze and National Review. He and his wife, Katelyn, have five children, according to his public social media.

The post landed warmly with a large portion of the reply section. "It really does," one commenter wrote, addressing Johnson's claim about true wealth. "Because one day when you've passed your children will remember these moments. Watches and other trinkets don't have memories. God bless and have a wonderful Father's Day."

One commenter wrote,"Fertility rates may be declining in America, but Benny Johnson is clearly an exception," one commenter wrote. "Happy Father's Day to you and your growing family!"

Johnson replied to his own post with a follow-up thought. "99% of all your material possessions will be thrown into a Goodwill bin, except your memories with your children," he wrote. "They are eternal."

Fertility rates may be declining in America, but Benny Johnson is clearly an exception.



Happy Father's Day to you and your growing family! pic.twitter.com/cz9fbMWIGY — Ena Gill (@JaiShreeRam90) June 21, 2026

One commenter pushed back on Johnson's claim, "maybe not a yacht but we all know that you have a supercar and an expensive watch."

The commenter referenced the home visible in the video. "To keep a house that big with 4 kids and a wife in USA you need money lots and lots of money," the commenter wrote, before closing with, "happy fathers day. But cut the bull--t Benny."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify all personal details described in this post. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @bennyjohnson. The children shown in the video have not been identified by name. Background information on Benny Johnson was drawn from CelebsWiki.