A mother is generating debate online after sharing a scene from Paw Patrol that she says made her uncomfortable while watching with her daughter. The clip has sparked mixed reactions, with some viewers agreeing the moment was inappropriate and others arguing it was harmless.

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In the video posted to X, a woman recounted the inappropriate moment she saw while watching the popular tv show. “Let me know if you think I’m being overly sensitive,” she says. “But this scene in Paw Patrol made me super uncomfortable when I was watching it with my daughter.”

The kids show Paw Patrol included what most people would consider an extremely inappropriate scene for kids



The little boy and girl are sitting on wet concrete, when they get up they leave imprints



The boy imprint seems to include a large sex inappropriate imprint while the… pic.twitter.com/kzg5aD10ba — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 9, 2026

She then flips the camera to show the scene she was talking about. It shows two children sitting on wet concrete, one girl and one boy. They are told to get up, and when they do, there is an inappropriate display of anatomy.

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“That’s like their butt prints in the wet concrete,” she explains. She then points to the one left by the boy character. “This is the boys. Like, is that necessary for a kids show?” The imprint appears, according to the woman, to resemble male anatomy.

People on X had a lot to say about the video. Some of them believed this was an intentional use of inappropriate imagery in a child’s tv show. Others pointed out that the boy actually fell forward, and that’s why his print looks different to the girls.

Some People Thought the Moment in the Show Was Innocent

A commenter shared a screenshot of the moment where the boy falls forward before fully getting up. “For the non-schitzos, some cement came up when he got up and fell down in front,” they wrote. Many commenters disagreed.

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“Imprint or fallen cement doesn’t excuse the ‘creative decision’ to make it look like male anatomy on a kids show. Only groomers would call people crazy for noticing perverted behavior,” wrote one user. Another chimed in, “You know that’s not real life right. A guy drew that and looked at his final product. He either thought it was funny or got excited. Rooting out the answer to this question would be my first priority if I produced this show.”

Someone else thought it was strange that adults were jumping to that conclusion. “It's wet concrete and physics, not a conspiracy. Real scandal is that adults paused, rewound, and zoomed in on a cartoon to confirm their suspicions,” they penned. Meanwhile, other commenters made remarks like, “They are indoctrinating and brainwashing your children through every single medium they can.”

Overall, the comment section was mixed. Many people agreed with the mother in the video, finding the imagery to be inappropriate. Others claimed there wasn’t anything sinister involved, and the boy simply fell forward in the cement before getting up. Some commenters thought the problem was the adults who paused the show to take screenshots and look for this moment.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video. The discussion reflects the opinions of the woman who shared the clip and commenters reacting to it online.