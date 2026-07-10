A restaurant owner in San Mateo County is going viral over the blunt child policy affixed to the top of his digital restaurant menu.

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The restaurant, Chez Xue, has been operating with a digital menu since owner You You Xue opened it in 2021, according to the Los Angeles Times. All customers have to do is scan a QR code to access it. But at the top of the menu, they'll find a notice informing them that if their child becomes out of control and causes any sort of damage, they'll be held financially liable. And some already have been.

A Chinese restaurant in the Bay Area is fining parents for their out-of-control kids.



The owner of Chez Xue says he has had enough of poorly behaved children in his restaurant, so he is now fining parents.



You You Xue says one customer changed a dirty diaper next to another… pic.twitter.com/NWfvH26xAy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 9, 2026

The Bay Area Restaurant Requires All Children to Remain Seated

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According to the restaurant's policy, which has gone viral after another business owner shared a screenshot of it on X (via @raymmar) along with examples of charges that have already been issued, Chez Xue identifies itself as a family-friendly restaurant.

But it goes on to say, "However, we are not a playground. Please ensure children REMAIN SEATED at all times and respectful of fellow guests and the dining environment. Running around, shouting, making noise with utensils, etc. WILL NOT BE TOLERATED!"

The policy also explains that guests who do not respect it may be asked to leave or held "financially liable for all damage caused by their children to restaurant property."

Some examples of damage allegedly caused by children, according to screenshots shared by the X user, include a $327.03 charge after a customer's child picked up a credit card machine, dropped it, and shattered the screen. That charge occurred in April 2025.

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“Please control your children” ?



Spotted on a local Chinese restaurant menu in SF. pic.twitter.com/yRvLUzgpPO — Raymmar (@raymmar) June 28, 2026

Another came in December 2025, when a customer's child allegedly carved designs into a tabletop using a utensil. That parent was charged $109.38. Then, in January 2026, a child playing on a booth seat caused a teacup to fall onto the ground and break, resulting in the parents being charged $5.47.

In an interview with KPIX, with the clip later reshared by X user @CollinRugg, Xue explained that his policy speaks "on behalf of the customers who cannot say the unspoken, and we're speaking on behalf of restaurants who cannot put forth such a blunt and unpolished message to the public. We're happy to start a conversation," adding that with his policy, "clearly we touched a nerve."

Reactions online were mixed. Some users called the policy too harsh, while others said it would encourage a more enjoyable dining experience.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the damage charges shown in the screenshots, which were shared on X.