‘I’m Not in Your Way’: ICE Arrest in Illinois Sparks Debate

An ICE arrest in St. Charles, Illinois, is drawing attention online after a video captured a tense exchange between officers and people recording the scene.

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Recently in St. Charles, Illinois a city just outside of Chicago, things became heated in a video posted to X during an arrest carried out by ICE officers. As a group of officers detained a person whose identity is not clear in the video, a camera person edges close to film.

When one officer notices, he orders the person to back up. The officer asks for the person's name. When the video cuts to a different view, there is another person recording, and the ICE officer shoves this one when he gets too close.

Things became heated in St. Charles, Illinois, as ICE agents confronted people who were recording an arrest.



Where do you think the line should be drawn between public accountability and law enforcement operations? pic.twitter.com/hfzwSPykrV — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) July 9, 2026

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A different ICE officer approaches the people recording and orders them to back up. This one is pointing what looks like a taser at the two of them, and as he orders them to move he presses the button as if he is going to use the taser.

The person behind the camera can be heard saying, "I'm not in your way."

The officer then points the weapon toward other people nearby who are recording the incident.

Should any sort of officer interfere when someone is just recording?

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The incident prompted debate online in the wake of this video. Some said recording should not be restricted unless someone is obstructing officers, while others argued people recording should keep a greater distance.

One commenter wrote, "Let them record and let the law enforcement enforce the law. Fight in court."

One user said, "Anyone recording anyone in public without their permission should be required to say 15-20 feet away. I’m sick of these a**holes shoving their phones in your face screaming that they can record what they want. Of course they can, I believe in the constitution, just stay out of my personal space."

This comment, however, sparked backlash in the thread on the post.

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One commenter said, satirizing the commenter's mention of the Constitution, "Funny how 'back the Constitution' suddenly becomes 'back up 20 feet' when the Constitution is inconvenient."

Another commenter noted that ICE officers are federal immigration officers rather than local police, while others argued the same reasoning could apply to anyone recording in public.