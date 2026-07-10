Firefighter Responds to False Alarm, Then Benches 225 Pounds

A firefighter is going viral online, and it's not because of a massive fire he put out. It's because of what he put up on the bench press.

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In a clip that has since been reshared by various social media accounts, including X user @DudespostingWs and Barstool Sports on Instagram, a firefighter can be seen entering what appears to be a high school gym. According to the caption, the football team was inside doing summer workouts when the fire alarm was described in the caption as an accidental alarm.

The fire alarm accidentally went off while this football team was training in the gym. Firefighters showed up, made sure everything was good, and then one of them decided to hop on the bench and start repping 225. The entire gym went insane. pic.twitter.com/u4mplkDiRq — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) July 9, 2026

Firefighter Bench Presses 225 Pounds Before Leaving

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According to the caption of the viral clip, which appears to have been filmed by one of the football players, firefighters responded to the location and, once the all-clear was given, one of them decided to show off his bench press skills before heading out. The firefighter appears to work for St. Johns County, as that's what is written on the back of his jacket.

He lay down on the bench and gets right into it, putting up 225 pounds, as the caption states. He manages to push out 12 reps, though he needs a little help getting that final one fully up. Throughout the entire moment, the football players can be heard screaming, cheering him on, and counting every rep as he pushes the bar up and down.

And by the time he’s all done and gets up from the bench, there’s intense excitement coming from the players which only seems to hype the firefighter up even more.

But the football players weren't the only ones impressed by the firefighter's strength. Plenty of people in the comments were surprised by the firefighter’s friendly demeanor and ability. One person wrote, "Firefighter strength is no joke,” while another joked, "Bro came to check the fire and ignited the gym instead."

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Others couldn't get over the fact that he was bench pressing 225 pounds while still wearing his uniform. "In all that gear too, that's no joke!" one commenter wrote.

Thats the dude I want coming to save me. Not some DEI hire. — Daddy's Home ?? (@PtownOG069) July 9, 2026

Another commenter wrote the video "awesome" while also giving credit to the student who stepped in to spot the firefighter, writing, "Props to the spontaneous spotter, too."

Another commenter wrote, "That firefighter just bodied 225 in full gear like it was nothing, absolute beast move." Meanwhile, someone else said the firefighter "walked in and claimed the gym.” Another also joked, "That's the dude I want coming to save me."

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The clip drew praise from many commenters, who applauded both the firefighter's strength and his willingness to join the students after the reported false alarm.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances described in the video's caption, including that the alarm was triggered accidentally. The story is based on the viral clip and accompanying social media posts.