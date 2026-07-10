Woman Records State Trooper Smashing Her Car Window

A woman's encounter with a Wisconsin State Patrol officer is going viral online after the officer smashed in her car window, leaving her fearful of what might happen next. She recorded the encounter and later shared it with CBS 58, though the clip has also since been reshared by other social media accounts, including X user @LASHYBILLS.

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In the clip, the woman can be seen already pulled over by what CBS 58 says was a Wisconsin State Patrol officer. The traffic stop happened on Milwaukee's northwest side, and shortly after stopping her, the officer told her to step out of the car. But the woman said "no" and asked why she was being told to get out of the vehicle, to which the officer responded, "I don't need a reason." From there, things escalated pretty fast.

19-year-old Essence Barrow-Lee says she was pulled over on Milwaukee’s northwest side by a Wisconsin State Patrol officer. When she refused to step out of her vehicle, the officer broke her window to remove her.



“I was scared,” Barrow-Lee said. “I already have bad anxiety, so it… pic.twitter.com/ZDuW2n8sj1 — LASHY BILLS (@LASHYBILLS) July 10, 2026

The Officer Smashed the Woman's Car Window After She Refused to Get Out

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While the traffic stop was happening, the woman, who has been identified by the news outlet as Essence Barrow-Lee, was recording and on the phone with her mom.

She continues to ask the officers why she's being asked to get out of the car, while her mom urges her to ask for their names and badge numbers, which she appears to get. But she also asks for a supervisor, and one officer says no one is coming because "that's not how this works."

She continues asking the officers why they want her to get out even after providing them with her identification, and they continue telling her they want to talk to her outside of the car. Moments later, one of the officers begins breaking the driver's side window, and she can be heard screaming in fear and calling out for her mom.

She was then removed from the vehicle and arrested for obstruction. She was also ticketed, according to the news outlet, for excessive speeding and failing to register her vehicle. After the incident, Barrow-Lee spoke with CBS 58, telling the outlet, "I was scared," adding that "I already have bad anxiety, so it worsens everything."

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Comply, they’ll rip you out anyway. — Ding ?? (@canadian905) July 10, 2026

Her mother also spoke with the outlet, saying she believes the officer's level of force was "excessive," since her daughter had already received two traffic citations.

While the family filed a complaint with the Wisconsin State Patrol over her arrest, an investigation was launched into the incident. But instead of receiving an update in the mail about the case, the family told the outlet Barrow-Lee received a birthday card signed by the Wisconsin State Patrol that read, "Wishing you a happy birthday!! Don't forget to register your car! Get that car insured too now!"

While some people in the comments understood why she was so afraid to get out of her vehicle given past police encounters that have happened around the nation, others suggested things wouldn't have escalated as they did had she just complied. Despite that, the family says both the birthday card and the situation itself were "frightening."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events shown in the video. The article is based on footage shared by CBS 58 and statements from those involved.