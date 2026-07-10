A video shared on X is generating debate after a woman criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and accused him of promoting socialism in the United States. The clip has drawn strong reactions online, with supporters and critics of the mayor weighing in on the woman's claims.

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In the video, the woman records herself in front of a sculpture depicting communism at Liberty Sculpture Park in California's Mojave Desert while directing her remarks at Mamdani. She argues that socialism leads to widespread suffering and uses the monument as a backdrop to illustrate her point.

American want Zohran Mamdani and Socialist out of America



“Hey, Mamdani — look down — that's what socialism brings anywhere it goes. Because unlike you, Mamdani, we have actually lived in a socialist country. If you like socialism so much, why didn't you try it in Uganda where… pic.twitter.com/YTCjzRmiGt — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 9, 2026

“Hey, Mamdani — look down — that's what socialism brings anywhere it goes. Because, unlike you, Mamdani, we have actually lived in a socialist country. If you like socialism so much, why didn't you try it in Uganda, where you're from? In our country, we tried it, but I'm sure that's not real socialism because real socialism, wherever has been tried, results in this,” she says. She gestures towards the skulls on the sculpture, arguing the monument symbolizes deaths under socialist or communist governments.

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She continues, “This is late-stage socialism for you. Not only the death and destruction of human beings, but the death and destruction of a society, the death of opportunity, the death of prosperity, the death of dreams of millions and millions of people.”

It’s important to note that she is making this rant in front of a symbol of communism. Though the two are often looped together, they have different political ideologies.

The person who shared the video to X made bold claims in the caption, writing, “Zohran Mamdani is a plant. The caption also made additional claims about Mamdani that The Daily Dot could not independently verify. He didn’t just fly over here from Uganda and decide to run for office and win, this is all being orchestrated.” Public records show Mamdani immigrated to the United States with his family as a child.

People Were Passionate About Mayor Mamdani in the Comments.

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It’s not surprising that the comment section was filled with strong opinions. One commenter called out the flaws in the woman’s rant. “WHAT A CROCK! They don't know what they're talking about. They equate Democratic Socialism with Dictatorships. They equate Sweden with the old Soviet Union. They equate Norway with China. They equate Finland with North Korea,” they wrote. “Having a strong social safety does not lead to tyranny.”

Other people were on the woman’s side, with one commenting, “A little too late… to inform the stupid voters of New York City! And let’s not forget the smart people who didn’t show up to fk*** vote against Communism/Socialism!!! So you ‘reap what you sow.’”

Someone else chimed in, “Exactly. This needs to circle far and wide to WAKE UP those uneducated to the REALITIES of socialism…starvation, execution, etc.. Mancommie will destroy America if given a chance. His big fake smile is NOT FOOLING those of us who still have critical thinking abilities. He’s evil.”

People were split in the comment section, and had a lot to say about the mayor and the woman’s claims.