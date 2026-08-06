“Lost Its Mind”: A Couple Was Having a Tender Gender Reveal Moment When Their Cat Launched Itself at the Husband’s Arm — Pet Owners Have Thoughts

A TikTok video showing a cat attacking a man during a gender reveal moment has resurfaced on Reddit, prompting cat owners to weigh in on the animal's behavior.

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Since it was shared on July 17, 2026, it has been viewed 2.7 million times as of publication. @zanapanchana was filming herself and her husband on TikTok as they opened the results of their baby's gender test.

The two of them were anxiously sitting next to each other with the results on the woman’s IPhone. When they were ready, the couple scrolled through their phone and looked for the results.

When they finally found out, they were both elated and emotional. The man beamed with joy and almost broke down in tears on her shoulder. Just when they were having a moment, their cat suddenly climbed onto the man’s arm and hissed.

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@zanapanchana Gender reveal gone WRONG #fyp #genderreveal Not that I owe anyone an explanation, BUT. This cat was rescued as a kitten all alone on the side of the road no mom no siblings in sight. So I have no idea what happened to her or what she went through before we got her. She has been taken to the vet regularly and has been spayed. This video is from JANUARY. Starting in November of 2025 we found out I was pregnant; simultaneously there was construction being done around our house (we rent so it was not our choice) the cat was stressed from the construction and attacking us (mostly me..the pregnant lady) on a weekly basis. The water was not being used as “punishment” It was used so she would LET GO during an attack. We have taken her to the vet and she is now on anxiety medication and has not attacked since. Also, notice she was NOT protecting me she was coming for MY FACE and my husbands arm happened to be there to block it THANK GOD ?? and God bless his poor arm which was RIPPED TO SHREDS. ♬ Saxophones getting louder - Sped Up - AntonioVivald

The cat clawed at his arm the moment he moved in for a second hug. He quickly got off the sofa and attempted to get the cat off of his arm while the woman watched in panic.

A few seconds later, her husband asked to get water to ensure the cat stops being aggressive. She immediately got a spray bottle with water and began spraying the cat with water until it let go.

Shortly after, the husband mentioned that the cat nearly tore his arm off and caused significant injuries.Since he was out of the camera’s line of sight, the extent of his injury was unclear.

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More importantly, the couple didn’t reveal the gender of their child, like the video was originally intended for.

Cat Parents Respond to the Resurfaced Gender Reveal Video

The video resurfaced on Reddit and was shared by the SubReddit ‘TikTok Cringe’ via @cafeteriastyle. Many cat parents and pet lovers responded to the gender reveal gone wrong in the video.

While some joked, others offered insight into the cat’s behavior. One user commented on the damage, saying, “Some people absolutely do not understand how much damage a cat can do…It’s insane.”

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Another mentioned, “Some cats definitely experience anxiety like people would. Through aggression.” The TikToker did confirm that the attack was purely out of anxiety and that the cat was on anxiety medications.

Moreover, she also claimed that it wasn’t protecting her, rather coming for her face. It was her husband’s hand that prevented serious injuries as she mentioned in the caption of her TikTok video.

The details above reflect the video posted by @zanapanchana on TikTok and the Reddit repost shared by @cafeteriastyle in r/TikTokCringe. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video or the comments.