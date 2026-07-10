Shipping costs have risen in recent years, making it harder for small businesses to compete with perks offered by larger retailers such as Amazon, including free shipping. And one small business owner has decided to take her complaints about it online.

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In a viral clip that has since been reshared by X user @WallStreetApes, a woman who says she is a small business owner tells viewers, "If you're wondering why small businesses charge so much for shipping, it's because that's how much it costs."

Small business owner shows how expensive it’s become to just send a small envelope package like this



“If you're wondering why small businesses charge so much for shipping, it's because that's how much it costs. This is going to Santa Rosa. I'm in Los Angeles. We are both in… pic.twitter.com/MpDNJ5aN4H — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 9, 2026

The Small Business Owner Says It Costs Nearly $6 to Ship Within California

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The business owner continues explaining why she and other small business owners charge for shipping. She explains that her small, thin mailer is going to Santa Rosa while she is based in Los Angeles. "We are both in California," she tells viewers. "This is not leaving state lines. This is 0.5 ounces," she says before showing just how small and thin the mailer actually is.

She then tells viewers it costs $5.40 to ship. "That's what USPS wants from me... for this," she says. She adds that she even put the customer's order in a smaller envelope to see if it would be cheaper, but it wasn't.

She says many shoppers expect free shipping because of Amazon, which sends her into a separate rant about the e-commerce giant. "I'm not Amazon," she says, adding, "If I made one second of the amount of revenue that Amazon makes, I would be able to pay for it myself." She then tells viewers, "I'd give you free shipping."

While the small business owner is seemingly explaining why she and others charge for shipping and can't afford to offer free shipping, her video has also sparked discussion about how much shipping rates have increased and the difference between a small business like hers and Amazon.

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It cost me $50 to send a 5 pound package from the East Coast to the West Coast of America — BeforeDeth (@BloodBrood1) July 9, 2026

One commenter wrote, "I mailed a small package to my niece. $24.00!" Meanwhile, another tried to explain why the woman made the video in the first place. "The reason she sounds so exasperated is because people get genuinely upset when you put a shipping charge on their order. Amazon has been amazing when it comes to logistics. Expecting everyone to be Amazon is magical thinking and I blame people's ignorance, not Amazon."

As another commenter pointed out, Amazon also allegedly "gets favored ultra low rates from the post office, as they are a huge customer." Another commenter wrote, "Shipping costs are one of the several reasons I stopped working my small business in 2023."

The clip continues to generate discussion about shipping costs and whether consumers expect free delivery from businesses of all sizes.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the viral video. The post reflects the creator's account and opinions shared online.