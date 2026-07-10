A woman is going viral after sharing a video of what she describes as accidentally "breaking into" a Dollar General after entering the store through an unlocked door after closing.

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Lol, something like this happened to me, I was in CVS close to closing and they closed with me in there, I got to the register and realized I was alone and locked in — A E Johnson (@AEJohnsondove) July 10, 2026

The video starts with text on the screen that says “come with me to commit my first crime.” The woman is smiling, suggesting the story would have a humorous ending. “I just broke into the Dollar General,” she says. The video cuts to police officers outside of the store.

“The cops are in there right now,” she says. “It was 9:45, I assumed the store closed at 10.” Unfortunately for her, that wasn’t the case. She started shopping like nothing was happening, but took note of how empty and dark the store was. She continued her shopping trip, and it wasn’t until she put her items on the register to try to check out that she realized something was seriously wrong.

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When she was trying to check out, not only were there no employees in sight, but an alarm started going off. She ran outside and called 911. She didn’t want to leave and be seen on the camera as if she had broken into the store. She says she wanted officers to know she had entered the store by mistake.

She continued by saying that she didn’t take anything, and the only reason she entered was because the open sign was lit up and the door was unlocked.

Woman Says Store Was Left Unlocked

To her surprise, the Dollar General didn’t close at 10, rather it was supposed to be locked up at 9. According to the woman, the store had been left unlocked.

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She made sure that the police knew she wasn’t intentionally committing a crime. After such an eventful night, she was able to laugh off the experience and go home.

“Imagine going shopping at the Dollar General and it's closed BUT someone forgot to lock the doors,” the caption of the video read. People had a lot to say in the comments about the hilarious and accidental crime.

Someone shared a similar experience. “Lol, something like this happened to me, I was in CVS close to closing and they closed with me in there, I got to the register and realized I was alone and locked in,” they wrote. Another commenter shared their moment of almost being locked in a closed store, “Wife and I had this happen at a bed, bath and beyond, we didn't get locked in though thankfully, bumped into the guy closing coming out of the office and gave him a good fright lol.”

Many commenters found the situation humorous, while others criticized the woman for entering the store without confirming it was open.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's account, which is based on a video she shared online describing the incident.