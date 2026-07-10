Mom Defends Punishing 13-Year-Old for Nose Piercing

A mother is going viral after explaining why she punished her 13-year-old daughter for getting a nose piercing without permission. In a video circulating on X, she says her daughter went behind her back to get the piercing because she knew the answer would have been no. The mother's response has sparked debate online, with some viewers calling her too strict and others defending her approach to parenting.

Featured Video

The mother said, "She knew I was gonna say no. She chose to beg for forgiveness instead of asking for permission. I’m not the parent here to be friends with my daughter — especially one who doesn’t follow rules. While she’s living under my roof, she follows my rules. That is point blank period."

The mother went further, saying, "It’s starting with just a nose ring. Next time it’s gonna be a tattoo. Next time it’s gonna be a pregnancy. I am not here for none of that."

13-year-old goes behind her mom’s back and gets a nose ring. Mom disciplines her and gets called out because “it’s just a nose ring.”



Mom’s response:



“She knew I was gonna say no. She chose to beg for forgiveness instead of asking for permission. I’m not the parent here to be… pic.twitter.com/0GZ8yq077r — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 9, 2026

Advertisement

Her comments have sparked mixed reactions online. Many are calling her too strict, saying "it's just a nose ring." Others agree with her mentality towards accountability and a parent-child relationship built on respect instead of a sort of "friendship."

Commenters Debate the Mother's Response

The mother in the video does not go into detail about what the punishment was, as one commenter wrote, "I'm curious what the penalty was, but what she says here is absolutely 100% right."

She does mention in the video how some have said they have gotten their noses pierced at 11 or 12. While she does not condemn them for their choices, she does make sure to say that to her that is not acceptable for her child.

Advertisement

"You get your parents' permission, or you accept the consequences," she says. It was something they could have visited at 16 or 17, she says, but her child did not ask for permission, making it clear that it isn't the idea of a nose ring that she is against.

Her child, she says, has a history of begging for forgiveness rather than asking permission. So it is something that they have discussed before. That goes a long way to explain her reaction to this incident.

The video does not indicate whether similar incidents occurred afterward. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the mother's account, which is based on statements she made in the viral video.

