A European tourist sparked discussion online after sharing his reaction to visiting Walmart for the first time. When we imagine international tourists having fun in the States, we likely picture them enjoying tourist attractions like the Disney parks or Hollywood. However, one visitor appeared more interested in a retail giant than traditional attractions.

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If you’re from the United States, you have likely been to a Walmart store. To many of us, it’s a grocery store we visit often to get essentials. For some international visitors, Walmart can be an unfamiliar experience. They may not have anything like it at home.

In a video posted to X, you see a European tourist have the time of his life at Walmart. “When you visit the US, and Walmart becomes the attraction,” the caption reads.This dude's first time in Walmart, and he was having the time of his life!”

When you visit the US and Walmart becomes the attraction. ??



This dude's first time in Walmart and he was having the time of his life! ?? pic.twitter.com/DV1ltJJiZd — Anna ?? (@realAnn_29) June 17, 2026

The Walmart tour sparked reactions online

“It’s like a museum, literally like a museum,” the tourist says in the video. “It’s so huge that I got lost in here once.” He continued, “You can’t compare this to Europe.”

The tourist repeatedly commented on the size of the food products. At one point, he picked up an extra large pizza, container of ice cream, and piece of meat, commenting on how much larger American portions are to those in Europe. Throughout the store, he sought out the largest items he could find and laughed about them. At one point, he was completely taken aback by a large jar of pickles.

He mentions that in Europe, they don’t have a gallon of milk or 3 liters of soda. He’s mesmerized by all of the options available in the United States. He did laugh at it all, though.

It started a conversation on X. One commenter wrote, “It is kinda like going to a zoo. You never know what you will see”. Another user added, “As an American, I try to avoid it at all costs.”

Other people shared similar experiences. “I have friends in Europe; Walmart is at the top of their lists to visit if they can come here. Target, a gun store and shooting range. The local one has 1000 yards and individual spots for 3 direction training. I've got the guns they want to shoot.” Another X user wrote, “We consume a lot of food here. My son went to Europe and yes it’s a big difference to us.”

Someone else penned, “I worked with a guy from Germany and when his family visited the US they went to Walmart to stock up during their stay, and all he could talk about was the 20+ plastic bags he got.”

It seems like many Europeans look forward to visiting a Walmart, while some Americans try to avoid the store at all costs.