A video circulating on X appears to capture a confrontation between Egypt coach Ibrahim Hassan and a Dallas police officer during a young boy's attempt to take a photo with the team. The video has over 300,000 views and the comments are divided about who was right or wrong in the situation.

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???? This boy was just trying to have his photo taken with Egypt’s national team when things escalated quickly



A Dallas cop pushed team manager Ibrahim Hassan, yelling at him to back off, and things kind of spiralled... poor kid



Writer: Ianpic.twitter.com/5oCxx2acd6 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 3, 2026

Posted by @MarioNawfal, the video begins with a young boy posing for a selfie with one of the Egyptian football players. Hassan can be seen walking over to them and appears to be greeting the boy, who appears ecstatic to meet him. However, a Dallas police officer who interrupts the interaction between Hassan and the fan, demanding him to step back so that the young fan can take his selfie with the other footballer. That's when the interaction escalates.

One commenter wrote, "The kid just wanted a picture. Absolutely zero reason for the cop to push him like that." Others suggested that the cop didn't recognize that the man he was pushing was the actual director and coach of the Egyptian football team, but that's highly unlikely.

Maybe he was only assigned to protect the players and wasn't familiar with Hassan. Either way, some believe he couldn't have handled the situation differently by deescalating the situation. One individual wrote, "The cop was out of line totally since there was no situation for him to interfere. . . He needs to be disciplined and needs to be trained on the de-escalation."

Video Does Not Clearly Show What Happened Before Confrontation

After the officer interfered and asked Hassan to back up, the angle of the camera doesn't show clearly what transpired. But there appeared to be a struggle between the cop and the Egyptian coach. And within seconds, the situation got tense, and the officer could be heard shouting at Hassan to "Back off!"

Then, someone who was with Hassan, possibly a bodyguard, began struggling with the officer. According to comments accompanying the post, the cop grabbed the boy's phone who wanted the picture, and threw it to the ground in the mayhem. An X user posted this in the comments:

An Instagram Story shared by the Egyptian Consulate stated that the Dallas police officer was removed from his hotel security assignment. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claim.

One commenter said, "Classic heavy-handed security at team hotels — kid just wanted a memory with the Egypt squad, but perimeter rules turned it into a shove-fest. Hassan stepped in to protect the boy and things boiled over. Glad it de-escalated fast with no harm done. Fans and players both deserve better handling next time."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video or determine what occurred before or after the recorded interaction.