“These People Vote”: TikTok of Woman Who Did Not Know Her Car Had an AC Button Sparked a Voting Rights Debate on X

A TikTok in which a 25-year-old woman described not knowing she had to press the AC button in her car has gone viral after being reposted by X account @WallStreetApes — who used it to argue for voter competency tests.

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The woman said in the video, “Yes, I did bring my car into the dealership yesterday,” and told a worker, “my air conditioner is not working.” She said he got into her car, “pressed some things,” and told her that, even though it was not a hot day, the system was “blasting cold air” at him.

@hailzamp Honestly it feels like an extra step thats not needed!! ♬ original sound - H

She disagreed and told him, “There’s no way,” because she had “spent the last two weeks sweating, profusely sweating” in her car and thought “the thing’s broken.”

The worker then asked, “Did you try pressing the AC button?” She answered, “No, I didn’t. I didn’t know I had to press a button.” She ended the clip with, “And that’s new to me, so. I’m 25. You learn something new every day.”

The X account wrote, “This woman is 25 years old.” Their post then took a political turn.

“These people vote… There is a real argument and need for some form of cognitive competency test for voting. Voter ignorance is widespread.”

The account cited unspecified research from political scientists claiming “the average voter has very low political knowledge” and added that “many cannot name basic facts about government, economics or candidates.”

The post concluded that democracy is “a high-stakes decision” and said “allowing uninformed people to vote is likely devastating to our society.”

One comment under the repost mocked the TikToker, “She didn't know how to push the AC button to turn on the AC…”

She didn't know to to push the AC button to turn on the AC... pic.twitter.com/0U2llDeYo2 — Lugh Aengus Mac Og (@LughAengusOg) June 2, 2026

Another commenter wrote, “Civics classes used to be given in high school. I wonder why they ever stopped. Could it be that a dumber people are easier to fool?” and connected the clip to questions about education and public knowledge.

A third commenter wrote, “The iPhone Generation has undeveloped congitive inelligence [sic].” The commenter added, “There is zero problem-solving, and they are trained for easy access. Everything is fast, but no creation or motor skills. I'm hoping to be out of this country in the 20 years they are running this country.”

The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @hailzamp and in a repost on X by @WallStreetApes.