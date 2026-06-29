A video shared on X is drawing attention after appearing to show three girls being arrested following an alleged vandalism incident inside a Baltimore Target. The oldest of these girls doesn't appear to be a day over 15, and they're all being escorted away by police officers in handcuffs. The footage has sparked debate on social media, and even the woman recording the video seems to be in shock by the sight of it.

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The video, reshared by X user @ImMeme0, has climbed to over 1 million views. The 27-second video begins with a woman recording the arrest of three female minors by two police officers in the distance.

One of the girls, who appeared to be the youngest, can be heard screaming profanities at the officer, while demanding that the officer, "Get the f*** off me."

Video of 3 female minors being arrested for vandalizing a Target in Baltimore is going viral.



One of them not only cursed out and threatened police officers but also tried to lunge at the woman filming the incident.



Zero parenting, while feral kids running wild. pic.twitter.com/wMlQa7s2jE — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) June 28, 2026

The woman behind filming the incident appears stunned as she walked toward the scene and said, "Look at this. Y'all kids is bad." It's obvious that she is devastated by what she's seeing, as the youngest girl doesn't even appear to be 10 years old.

The youngest girl appears significantly younger than the others. She then slaps away the officer's hand while threatening to get her brother to shoot the woman who was filming. And if that wasn't bad enough, she finally gets off the floor and lunges at her! The officers continue the arrest as the confrontation escalates.

Video Sparks Debate Over Parenting and Accountability

While the youngest girl is being held back from attacking the lady with the camera, one of the other girls said, "Bro, tell that lady get that camera out of our face."

One of the first X users wrote, "To those wondering, yes, it is that bad here. The kids are disgusting." Another commenter wrote, "Minors? These are just babies. This is sad! This is probably a 'lead by example' kind'a thing."

Another user said "They only have kids for money. They do not have them to raise them. More kids means more benefits!! Notice how many have three kids no more no less. Because that is the limit on income tax earned income credit. Want 10k extra a year have three kids."

Some commenters speculated about the girls' upbringing, though those claims were not supported by evidence in the video.

Commenters were divided over what the video reflected. Some blamed parenting, while others argued it was impossible to draw conclusions about the girls' home lives based on a short clip.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details surrounding the incident. The article is based on footage shared on X and the public discussion that followed.