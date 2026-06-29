Viral Video Reminds Viewers to Shred Sensitive Documents

A viral video on X is reminding viewers to think twice before throwing away sensitive documents after a woman was seen pulling what appeared to be personal paperwork from a trash bin.

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In a video posted to X, a woman can be seen going through a trash can and coming up with an armful of what looks like paper documents. The video does not reveal what the documents contain.

This is your sign to always shred or tear apart any important information before throwing it into the trash



The homeless go through dumpsters and trash cans and are seen collecting documents. This is how identity theft cases can easily start



LifeLock used to claim 88% of… pic.twitter.com/ITIYzSqfws — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 28, 2026

Viewers Share Tips for Protecting Personal Information From Identity Theft

The video goes on to say that according to LifeLock, 88% of over a million identity theft cases per year come from the dumpster. However, that information, the video reminds us, is somewhat outdated. Nowadays, most come from phishing scams and data leaks.

The video sparked discussion about whether simply throwing away sensitive documents is enough. Even if you bury paperwork beneath other trash or tear it into a few pieces, some commenters pointed out that it could still be recovered.

People in the comments recommended their own ways to dispose of sensitive information. One commenter said, "Home shredders are pretty inexpensive and fit easily under a standard desk. It would be foolish to dispose of any documents containing personal information even if your garbage is picked up by a trash company. You can also buy ink stamps that you can use to blot out personal info on documents such as credit card offers, bank statements, or utility bills."

Home shredders are pretty inexpensive and fit easily under a standard desk. It would be foolish to dispose of any documents containing personal information even if your garbage is picked up by a trash company. You can also buy ink stamps that you can use to blot out personal info… — cfromthewoods (@cfromthewoods) June 28, 2026

Many commenters agreed that shredding sensitive paperwork remains one of the simplest ways to reduce the risk of personal information being recovered from the trash.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the source or context of the documents shown in the video. The article is based on footage shared on X and the reactions it generated online.