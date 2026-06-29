Woman Gets New Fridge, Upset Driver Won’t Wait For Old One

A Georgia woman is going viral after a video showed her arguing with a delivery driver over the removal of her old refrigerator. The video suggests the disagreement stemmed from the woman's expectation that the driver would wait while she emptied the appliance.

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In a clip reshared by Reddit user u/ElwoodMC in the r/TikTokCringe subreddit, the woman can be seen standing in the doorway of the truck driver's vehicle while he's clearly trying to leave. She complains that he didn't even give her "three minutes," presumably to empty her old fridge so he could take it. Later in the clip, it's mentioned that the driver is completing a delivery for Home Depot.

The Woman was Supposed to Have Her Old Fridge Empty, but It Wasn't

The disgruntled woman featured in the video is visibly upset with the truck driver because she didn't have her old fridge empty and ready to be taken away. Instead, she wanted him to wait while she cleaned it out. The problem is, he has other deliveries to make and doesn't have time to wait while she removes all of her food.

The clip opens with the woman seemingly explaining that the reason she didn't empty the old fridge prior to his arrival is because she has "so much fresh food."

According to one commenter, who claimed to have seen the original video, the woman planned to empty the old fridge after the new one was delivered. But that's not the typical process. Since new refrigerators need time to cool down before food can be safely stored inside, other measures usually need to be taken to keep food fresh while waiting. Instead, the woman wanted to leave everything in her old fridge until the replacement arrived.

She complained to the delivery driver that he didn't even give her "three minutes," but the driver can be heard telling her he gave her a 30-minute pre-delivery warning so she could be ready when he arrived. She responded with, "But you were late," though the text overlay on the video notes that he arrived in 36 minutes, meaning he was only about six minutes late.

After dropping off the new fridge, the driver was ready to leave, but the woman expected him to wait while she removed everything from the old one. And he declined.

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He films the interaction and, after going back and forth with her for a bit, decides to leave even though she's still standing by the truck door. She continues to walk beside the truck, even quickening her pace, to keep up with the truck, demanding that he tell her what the next steps are. But at this point, the driver tells her it's now in Home Depot's hands.

Overall, commenters seemed to side with the driver since the old fridge was supposed to be empty and ready to be hauled away before he arrived. "It's wild she wanted to put her refrigerated items into a refrigerator that wasn't going to be cold for awhile. Should have just gotten coolers or asked to borrow some," one person wrote.

Meanwhile, others suggested she should just keep the fridge in her garage or somewhere else, since it still worked, rather than make such a fuss about having it taken away immediately.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events shown in the video or the claims made by commenters discussing the incident.