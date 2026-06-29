Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Video Appears to Show DoorDash Driver Taking Back Customer’s Food After Delivery: “Takes the Proof-of-Delivery Photo, Then Picks the Order Back Up”

2:00 PM CDT on June 29, 2026

DoorDash Driver Goes Viral After Allegedly Delivering Food and Taking It Back

DoorDash Driver Goes Viral After Allegedly Delivering Food and Taking It Back

|Photo Credit: X/ClownWorld

A DoorDash driver is being called out online after a clip appearing to show her stealing a customer's food was reshared on X by user @ClownWorld.

Featured Video

In the clip, which appears to have been recorded by a Blink camera outside the customer's apartment, a woman wearing a pink shirt approaches the door with a bag of food in her hand. She sets it down in front of the door, as food delivery drivers typically do, then steps back to take a photo. But what she does next has many viewers in the comments in disbelief.

Woman Drops Off Food Order, Marks It Delivered, Then Takes It

After stepping back to take a photo of the food in front of the customer's door, and presumably marking it as delivered, the woman bends down, picks the bag back up, and casually walks away with it.

X user @ClownWorld captioned the reshared clip, "A DoorDash driver places the customer's food at the door, takes the proof-of-delivery photo, then picks the order back up and walks away with it." However, there's nothing in the video itself that identifies which food delivery company the woman is working for. What viewers can clearly see is that she places the order at the door, takes a photo, and then picks it back up and walks away with it.

Over in the comments, people were a little divided over what they had watched. One person seemed to defend the woman's actions, writing, "If the economy paid every worker a living wage, no one would feel the need to steal food."

Another explained why they stopped using food delivery apps altogether, writing, "I'll be honest. I stopped using all these services after seeing a few of the drivers. Seeing videos like this didn't help either. Just couldn't fathom my food being in the same airspace as them and their cars."

Someone else questioned the proof-of-delivery system itself, adding, "I'll never understand the picture thing because they could exactly do this." Others, however, weren't convinced the clip was real. "I don't think this is real, everyone is familiar with the Ring doorbell, why would she even?" one commenter wrote.

Meanwhile, another person questioned what would drive someone to do something like this. "Why? I've DoorDashed, I've done Spark stuff. Never felt the need to keep anything. I DID find a bag of oranges that had apparently fallen behind a seat. So I do feel bad that customer didn't get her oranges."

There were also a few rage-bait comments mixed in, but overall, many commenters questioned by the woman's decision to mark the order as delivered and then take it back, despite being recorded by what appeared to be a doorbell camera.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the X post or identify the woman shown in the video.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

Woman Criticizes Clothing Donations After Earthquake, Sparking Debate: “You Give What You Have”

June 29, 2026
Trending

Woman Changes Flat Tire While Man Appears to Scroll on His Phone: “Real Masculinity Died in This Parking Lot”

June 29, 2026
Trending

Woman Criticizes California Nanny Listings Offering $18 an Hour: “You Think That’s Acceptable?”

June 29, 2026
Trending

Woman Says Big Tech Is Suing Tiny Ohio Town After Residents Rejected $1 Billion AI Data Center: “They Voted No”

June 29, 2026
Culture

A TikToker Quit Victoria’s Secret After Two Weeks, Said It Felt Like Three Years, and Walked Straight Back to Her Old Starbucks Job

June 29, 2026
Trending

“Just When You Think House Flippers Can’t Get Any Cheaper”: Man Discovers “Marble” Shower Wall Is Vinyl Flooring

June 29, 2026
Advertisement