A DoorDash driver is being called out online after a clip appearing to show her stealing a customer's food was reshared on X by user @ClownWorld.

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In the clip, which appears to have been recorded by a Blink camera outside the customer's apartment, a woman wearing a pink shirt approaches the door with a bag of food in her hand. She sets it down in front of the door, as food delivery drivers typically do, then steps back to take a photo. But what she does next has many viewers in the comments in disbelief.

A DoorDash driver places the customer’s food at the door, takes the proof-of-delivery photo, then picks the order back up and walks away with it. pic.twitter.com/6WV7fZtcM2 — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) June 29, 2026

Woman Drops Off Food Order, Marks It Delivered, Then Takes It

After stepping back to take a photo of the food in front of the customer's door, and presumably marking it as delivered, the woman bends down, picks the bag back up, and casually walks away with it.

X user @ClownWorld captioned the reshared clip, "A DoorDash driver places the customer's food at the door, takes the proof-of-delivery photo, then picks the order back up and walks away with it." However, there's nothing in the video itself that identifies which food delivery company the woman is working for. What viewers can clearly see is that she places the order at the door, takes a photo, and then picks it back up and walks away with it.

Over in the comments, people were a little divided over what they had watched. One person seemed to defend the woman's actions, writing, "If the economy paid every worker a living wage, no one would feel the need to steal food."

Why? I’ve Door Dashed, I’ve done Sparks stuff. Never felt the need to keep anything. I DID find a bag of oranges that had apparently fallen behind a seat. So I do feel bad that customer didn’t get her oranges. — Frankenguy (@ThisOldMonster) June 29, 2026

Another explained why they stopped using food delivery apps altogether, writing, "I'll be honest. I stopped using all these services after seeing a few of the drivers. Seeing videos like this didn't help either. Just couldn't fathom my food being in the same airspace as them and their cars."

Someone else questioned the proof-of-delivery system itself, adding, "I'll never understand the picture thing because they could exactly do this." Others, however, weren't convinced the clip was real. "I don't think this is real, everyone is familiar with the Ring doorbell, why would she even?" one commenter wrote.

Meanwhile, another person questioned what would drive someone to do something like this. "Why? I've DoorDashed, I've done Spark stuff. Never felt the need to keep anything. I DID find a bag of oranges that had apparently fallen behind a seat. So I do feel bad that customer didn't get her oranges."

There were also a few rage-bait comments mixed in, but overall, many commenters questioned by the woman's decision to mark the order as delivered and then take it back, despite being recorded by what appeared to be a doorbell camera.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the X post or identify the woman shown in the video.