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Woman Criticizes Clothing Donations After Earthquake, Sparking Debate: “You Give What You Have”

2:10 PM CDT on June 29, 2026

Woman Goes Viral for Shaming Someone’s Clothing Donation

Woman Goes Viral for Shaming Someone’s Clothing Donation

|Image Edits: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) X

A viral video on X has sparked debate after a woman criticized the condition of clothing donations intended for people affected by an earthquake in Venezuela.When we donate clothes, we may expect to be praised by people for our work. However, that’s not always the case, as seen in a video posted to X.

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In the video, a woman is heard criticizing about the state of clothes donated to those in need following a tragic earthquake in Venezuela. She’s holding up well-worn shorts, and cut-up T-shirts. She’s visibly angry about the type of clothing she’s seeing. Some people on X were not on her side.

“Dignity doesn't keep out the cold! What a horrible video! Maybe whoever donated that shared what they had, because not everyone has a lot and they still donate! That is truly dignified! This video is NOT dignified,” the original poster captioned the video. Those in the comment section had mixed reactions.

Commenters Debate Whether Any Donation Is Better Than No Donation

“Well, and people think that donating means giving away the damaged stuff? What a head this world has?” one person asked in the comment section. The original poster replied, “You give what you have! I gave new clothes and used clothes of mine and my mom's, and we did it with the same excitement we put into sharing new things! In fact, the little things we gave up have much more value to us because they are things we chose with love for ourselves, and we preferred to send them to those who today have nothing!”

Someone else added, “Friend, if you don't have stuff to donate, DON'T DONATE. If you yourself don't wanna wear your torn and stained clothes, why do you think someone else would? A good deed is when you donate clothes you'd wear, clothes you like because they're in good condition. Other than that, keep 'em for yourself or turn 'em into kitchen rags.”

Other people agreed with the poster, writing, “People in Venezuela don't have spare clothes to donate; we can barely clothe ourselves. I feel so sorry for whoever donated those garments with the best intentions, and this uneducated, tactless person made this awful video humiliating their effort. What a real shame.”

“Forgive me. But making this kind of video doesn't help at all. Suppose someone sends used clothing that's deteriorated.  Discard it.  Don't use it. But don't make a video disparaging it. You discourage people.  I assure you that clean clothing, even if used, is better than having nothing,” wrote another X user.

The video prompted a broader discussion about what kinds of clothing should be donated during disaster relief efforts.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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