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“And you helped”: Theo Von’s comments that the U.S. war machine exists to cause “pain and fear” aren’t sitting well with some

"It feels like there's this war machine."

9:00 AM CDT on March 19, 2026

theo von speaks on war
Theo Von/YouTube

Comedian and podcaster Theo Von came out against the U.S. assault on Iran after helping to elect President Donald Trump in 2024. The host of This Past Weekend is figuring out the reality of the American war machine in real time, far too late to stop the election of the man who would unleash it upon the Middle East in 2026.

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Some are suggesting that podcasters should not have so much influence over our political landscape.

Theo Von and all his regrets

During Sunday's episode of his podcast, Theo Von put forth the idea that there is a U.S. war machine that terrorizes much of the world in the service of the most powerful. This novel idea that nobody ever thought of before was so incredible that it was featured by the rebranded Kamala Harris campaign, now called Headquarters.

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"It feels like there's this war machine, and then our soldiers are put into these spaces, and they're just there to serve an America they believe in—and it's no knock against them or anything," he said. "It just feels like it's causing a lot of pain and fear."

"I don't understand Trump's relationship, I don't understand ... why we are so beholden to this Israeli government that just seems to be obsessed with control."

He might have some understanding if he'd ever studied politics at all, but unfortunately this is one of the guys forming the opinions of millions of young American men.

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This isn't the first time Von, who attended Trump's 2024 inauguration, seemed to regret his support. He rejected the idea of warring with Iran back in June 2025, agreeing with certain Republicans who thought it "a horrible idea."

"I don’t want people I know, my friends, getting called up. I don’t want the children of my friends getting called over to die," he said. "I don’t even understand how it’s an option."

Theo Von/YouTube

He didn't say much about any Iranians who might die, but he might care a little about immigrants. In October, he spoke out against Trump's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) using an audio clip of one of his stand-up jokes for a deportation propaganda video.

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"Maybe start reflecting on that"

For many who were against more war in the Middle East and also disbelieved Trump's peace promises, these podcast bro changes of heart are less moving than they are frustrating.

On X, fellow podcaster @jimstewartson asked, "Why are people like this and Joe Rogan allowed to brainwash our youth while they figure out the most basic sh*t in the world?"

Tweet reading "ok great. but why are people like this and joe rogan allowed to brainwash our youth while they figure out the most basic shit in the world."
@jimstewartson/X
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"Is there an evolutionary reason why room temperature intelligence dipsh*ts are drawn to the most simian, half measure gaps in evolution like Von and Rogan?" @DomainDead inquired. "Is there a reason so many people see these stupid, [expletive]-covered monkeys and go 'they seem like they know ideas good!'?"

"And you helped put the people in place who did this, @TheoVon," @LTGetsPolitical pointed out. "Maybe start reflecting on that and whether you want to keep having subsequent brunches with Dear Leader's kids or son-in-law."

Tweet reading "And you helped put the people in place who did this, @TheoVon. Maybe start reflecting on that and whether you want to keep having subsequent brunches with Dear Leader's kids or son-in-law."
@LTGetsPolitical/X

Those who have pulled themselves out of the MAGA muck do have some insights into why this keeps happening.

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"As somebody who basically had to pull West Virginia sized conservative upbringing cables forcefully out of her brain in her late 20s, the answer I can come up with to 'why does it take so long for these people to figure it out' is culture," said @GwenpostingTTV. "It's unbelievably hard to snap out of it."

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Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

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