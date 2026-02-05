“Be serious”: KamalaHQ tries to appeal to Gen Z with “Headquarters” rebrand. It’s not looking good so far

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has rebranded her 2024 campaign accounts from KamalaHQ to "Headquarters" to appeal to the youth. Enthusiasm appears low for her comeback tour, however, as people from both sides of the aisle mocked the campaign's dated references.

The X account's handle is @headquarters_67. The "6-7" gag is really more of a Gen Alpha thing.

Kamala Harris returns with a Substack

On Wednesday, the @KamalaHQ X account put out a teaser video showing someone trying to log in with passwords like “thebabysitterisweird” and “project2025wasreal.”

The word "headquarters" worked, and the clip flashed the word "tomorrow."

It's tomorrow, and the big announcement is a new crop of social accounts under the name "Headquarters," plus a Substack account.

"KamalaHQ is turning into Headquarters, and it’s where you can go online to get basically the latest of what’s going on, and also to meet and revisit with some of our great, courageous leaders, be they elected leaders, community leaders, civic leaders, faith leaders, young leaders," said Harris in another video.

Welcome to Headquarters, the new Gen-Z led progressive content hub. pic.twitter.com/7EQyz3DFpd — HQ (@headquarters_67) February 5, 2026

"I’m really excited about it," she said.

The Substack currently has one post promising to draw Gen Z into the arms of Democrats. It hits on the current talking points around "prices, inflation, and unemployment" without mentioning the topics those further to the left keep begging them to talk about, like ICE, the Epstein files, or the Trump administration's repeated use of white supremacist language.

The X account, however, is proving a bit spicy. When the "Trump War Room" responded to the Headquarters announcement with "LET'S GOOO," they didn't pull their punch.

"Donald Trump when he sees a teenage Miss Universe contestant," they said in a quote tweet.

Mentioned 38,000 times in the Epstein files btw https://t.co/uwHif1x8cx — HQ (@headquarters_67) February 5, 2026

Over their own tweet about whether President Donald Trump will make it to heaven, they were even less subtle: "Mentioned 38,000 times in the Epstein files btw."

"Just another Newsom-type parody account"

Despite these hits, much of the response from those who might ever vote for a Democrat has been less than enthusiastic. Many felt that the rebrand is gonna be a big miss with the coveted Gen Z voter.

It's a real "how do you do, fellow kids" situation.

"Headquarters 67? You’ve gotta be [expletive] kidding me," said @AUsefuIldiot.

"Putting 67 in the username, girl pls be serious for one second," @emkenobi pleaded.

User @somewheresy suggested that "you guys need to catch up and make like Charlie Kirk hyperborea edits."

While Harris did not announce a 2028 run—to the great relief of leftists—some are refusing to let her forget the way she ran last time.

"Girlboss progressive genocide supporting yasss queen let’s goo," joked @flackospalace.

Even when the account started hitting on more serious issues, the left wasn't into it. They didn't like the Gavin Newsom Twitter troll thing the first time around.

"So this is just another Newsom-type parody account," wrote @mazemoore.

"This is your new big thing?" asked @BenDempsey18. "You are copying the snarky Gavin press account?"

They should have copied Zohran Mamdani instead.

