An X user claimed that he programmed his AI assistant to automatically send 70% below-asking offers to hundreds of Tampa home listings.

Featured Video

The stunt, which was framed as a way to make "boomers start panicking," drew hundreds of angry responses from sellers and a flood of online commentary about generational wealth and housing affordability.

On Feb. 26, 2026, X user Daniel (@danielgothits) posted a photo on X with the caption "I have Openclaw sending lowball offers on Zillow all day just to make boomers start panicking lol."

The photo showed an update from AI personal assistant Openclaw, which Daniel had asked to contact Zillow listings in Tampa, Florida, and offer them at approximately 70% of their asking price.

Advertisement

I have openclaw sending lowball offers on Zillow all day just to make boomers start panicking lol pic.twitter.com/m7St4FrB2N — Daniel (@danielgothits) February 26, 2026

The update shared that of the 372 listings contacted that day, the AI automation had received 0 positive responses and 270 negative ones. One of the negative responses even got violent (and was reported to the police by the AI automation).

"A one-man housing market destabilization engine"

The post circulated on X and Reddit, garnering over 7.5 million views, nearly 90,000 likes, and thousands of comments that ranged from calling Daniel's post "the Lord's work" to "chaotic evil."

Advertisement

Some users asked if he could send offers to different geographical locations, while most applauded Daniel for using AI to upset the status quo (as opposed to profiting off of the technology) and challenge real estate norms.

"Bro running a one-man housing market destabilization engine," one comment read.

"You're doing God's work son," said one Reddit user.

"This is what AI was built for," said another.

Advertisement

"The only thing that can stop a bad guy with chat GPT is a good guy with chat GPT," comedian Samantha Ruddy added.

The only thing that can stop a bad guy with chat gpt is a good guy with chat gpt pic.twitter.com/SKu45RbnnM — Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) February 26, 2026

Other comments enjoyed that boomers were getting a taste of their own medicine.

"The boomers have been lowballing millennials for years. This is just the reverse uno card with better automation," one X user commented.

Advertisement

"I'm going to start low-balling people for homes as well," one Redditor wrote. "Maybe we'll afford a house one day."

Boomers continue to dominate the real estate market

According to Zillow, the average price of a home in the United States is $357,445 and continues to climb, with housing prices increasing over 114% to 129% when adjusted for inflation since 1960.

Boomers have long dominated this highly competitive market over millennials, Gen X, and Gen Z. This is because, historically, baby boomers have benefited from much more affordable housing and a more stable economic climate.

Advertisement

Even in 2025, Baby Boomers accounted for 53% of all sellers, and 42% of all home buyers (while millennials fell to 29%, down from 38% from one year ago).

In a current buyer's market, a 70% below market price offer isn't likely something a homeowner would consider...and certainly not a Tampa boomer who's looking to turn a profit.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @danielgothits via direct message on X. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.