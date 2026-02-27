Jonathan Majors will begin filming his first movie in four years this week in an untitled Daily Wire/Bonfire Legend action film that started production in South Carolina.

The film comes from two conservative production companies, three years after the actor was canceled for misdemeanor and harassment charges his ex filed against him.

Jonathan Majors set to return with a retro-style action film

Majors is best known for Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The unnamed project, written and directed by Kyle Rankin, will lean into the themes of ’80s and ’90s action films, according to Deadline. Specifically, the story reportedly draws inspiration from the films Red Dawn and Toy Soldiers, both of which centered on "groups of teenage boys who had to band together to defeat invading enemies."

Ben Shapiro is the Daily Wire producer, while Dallas Sonnier handles producing duties for Bonfire Legend.

Majors’ involvement in the film is his first role since his 2023 conviction for assaulting his ex-girlfriend while they were dating. At the time, studios dropped him from multiple high-profile projects, including major MCU projects.

Social media reactions ranged from jokes to outright anger

Online chatter took off after an X account, @WongUpdates, floated a rumor about the film, claiming that the movie would star Jonathan Majors and Zachary Levi as twins in an "anti-woke 'Sinners'" project. Although Deadline never mentioned Levi or that premise, the speculation spread quickly.

Jonathan Majors and Zachary Levi will star as twins in a new action film for The Daily Wire.



Described as anti-woke ‘Sinners’



(via: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/aZhY5db39p — Wong Updates (@WongUpdates) February 26, 2026

@SF_Spector tweeted, "Zachary not announced, but it would be so funny if he seen these memes and doesn't work for Wire. I think his messy breakup with Waters is making him more self-aware. Time will tell, but it's all funny for him."

Others focused on the film industry itself. @firewalkwjaime wrote, "the conservative film industry is very funny to me because the only ideas they ever have is 'what if [insert extremely beloved movie here] but not woke.'" Meanwhile, @theboywizard_ added, "Going from the MCU to The Daily Wire is sooooo insane lmao."

Criticism of Majors personally also resurfaced. @CaLlyons claimed, "All of that arrogance landed him here." @Jfcdoomblade simply added, "Signs you’re absolutely washed."

Some commenters took a broader view. @GentleDoofus joked, "We are getting dangerously close to being able to cast an entire OCEAN'S ELEVEN with canceled actors."

Others reacted with anger instead of humor, like @wade_frazee, who wrote, "Cool. Guy beats the sh*t out of women and gets rewarded with riches and fame."

@waltwhitmangoth added, "Ben Shapiro loves to work with men with low moral character."

Finally, @redactedhills tweeted, "In this life you can take accountability for your actions and focus on minimizing further harm, OR you can star in a Daily Wire movie."

