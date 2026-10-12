A TikTok creator, @emlegssssss, shared a video explaining her favorite part about dating. She spoke about the day when the other person suddenly starts to hate you. The video, shared on July 30, received 63,300 likes and 1,294 comments as of publication.

The woman started the video by saying that her favorite part about dating, talking to someone new or going out with someone new, is the “switch up day.” She said she came up with the name herself. It is the day the other person suddenly starts hating you.

“It’s invigorating. It’s like an IV straight to the vein,” she said. She compared the situation to finding out that Santa is not real. “Oh wait! You’ve hated me this whole time? Like you’ve been faking it? A magician. We should get you a whole Vegas show for that production. Like that production you just put on. Put you on a stage in Vegas. You’d sell out. It’s that convincing,” she added.

The woman said that the other person had asked about her well-being until the previous day, but suddenly began acting differently. The TikTok creator then said, “I hate me too. We can just drop this up to, like, I’ll see myself out. Message received. Received so well. My favorite day.” She once again compared the situation to the Fourth of July and the fireworks on that day.

Many viewers agreed with the woman in the comments section. One commenter wrote, “And it’s always the day after he is super lovey-dovey with you.” Another commenter wrote, “They chase chase chase, and when ur like okayyy they’re like ew what.”

A third commenter wrote, “Omg you can literally feel the air pressure change swear.” Other comments included, “It doesn’t even phase me anymore on to the next,” “No bc I need to know what is happening inside their brain with the switch up,” and “And then you try to be delusional to yourself and think oh maybe he’s just stressed or busy… Nope, the free trial has ended and he does indeed hate me!”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the TikTok. The details above reflect @emlegssssss’s account as shared on TikTok.