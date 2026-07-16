Fight Video Sparks Debate Over Falkland Islands Remark

A video shared on X has sparked debate after a post claimed it showed four Argentine fans assaulting a Mexican fan over a comment about the Falkland Islands. The clip itself appears to show two groups of men fighting. According to the caption, "4 Argentine fans beat up a Mexican fan for saying 'The Malvinas Islands belong to England.'"

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However, not everybody is believing what this video is showing us. In it, the groups get into a brawl, with two men being at the center. People around them attempt to pull them off of each other. Another man appears to step in while filming them with his phone on a selfie stick.

There is no dialogue to back up what the post itself claims. Instead, the only audio is of the cameraperson repeatedly swearing in disbelief at what they are witnessing.

???? | 4 hinchas argentinos golpearon a un hincha mexicano por decir “Las islas Malvinas pertenecen a Inglaterra”. pic.twitter.com/ZYMBvyJoI6 — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) July 15, 2026

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Viewers Question the Video's Authenticity

There are several moments that put the validity of the video itself into question. In one, the leg of the person on the ground looks as if it disappears. One commenter wrote, "you've captured the exact frame where she bends backward. She's being shaken around, it's normal for her to adopt forced postures... Without justifying what she said and without justifying the beating."

Not everybody is buying that, though. Another user said, "From the very first seconds of the video, where a person sprouts a hat complete with flag from their head and then it vanishes, you realize it's not a serious video. But even worse is the one who posts it as one of the day's news items."

Several commenters speculated that the clip had been altered using AI, although those claims could not be independently verified.

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However, one user appears to debunk the AI myth, commenting "You're right, I've now found the original video and it doesn't have the deformities of the AlertaNews video with the title erased by AI."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the video's authenticity or the claim that the altercation was sparked by a comment about the Falkland Islands.