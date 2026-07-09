“The Coffostomy”: NYC Coffee in Plastic Pouches Goes Viral as Internet Compares Them to Colostomy Bags

A New York City coffee shop has gone viral for serving its coffee in plastic pouches. However, people online have been comparing these pouches to colostomy bags. Regardless of how it’s served, customers still consider the drink to be “fire.”

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On July 7, 2026, TikToker @hotgirlwithheartissues visited the Big Apple and stopped for coffee at 787 Coffee, a popular destination for caffeine lovers. She wanted to try something new and got herself a cup of coffee.

The only difference was that it wasn’t served in the usual paper cup. It was served in a plastic pouch. In the viral video, the woman featured a plastic pouch, which appeared to have cold coffee in it, and a straw.

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She held it close to her face and momentarily cringed, completely puzzled. She wondered why it was given to her in a plastic pouch rather than a cup as usual.

The content creator asked, “Why can’t you just put it in a normal f—--- cup? I look ridiculous.” Although the packaging may have confused the content creator, she seemingly enjoyed it. That’s because in the caption, she wrote: “The coffee was fire though…”

Why Use Pouches Over Cups?

@WallStreetApes shared the viral TikTok on their account to address the TikToker’s question about the NYC cafe’s packaging choice. According to the account’s findings, there were two reasons they’re served that way: aesthetic and sustainability.

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The account said the pouches are biodegradable, though The Daily Dot could not independently verify the environmental claims. Moreover, the brand focuses on delivering iced coffee for eco-conscious consumers.

The Internet Compared the Coffee in Plastic Pouches to Colostomy Bags

The video had garnered more than 600,000 views as of publication. It looked like even her followers had many questions about her recent visit. One individual asked, “How do you even hold that?”

The TikToker responded, “Like a purse.” Another encouraged the woman to “embrace the whimsy.” But a majority compared it to a colostomy bag, which is designed to collect digestive waste. It is attached to the lower abdomen, where the colon is located.

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There is a coffee shop in New York called 787 Coffee that puts coffee into plastic pouches instead of cups



This say these are “environmentally smart” and “sustainable” compared to standard cups



Many people compare them to a "colostomy bag,” but the coffee shop says they use… pic.twitter.com/KOesTClHZo — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 8, 2026

A user in the comment section of the TikTok video said, “I love the colostomy bag of coffee. It’s a full-circle moment for what’s about to happen.”

Another addressed a possible trend, saying, “The hospital chic collection dropped.” Some even did a play on words, commenting, “Not the Coffostomy.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by @WallStreetApes regarding the reasons 787 Coffee uses plastic pouches, including the biodegradability assertion. The details above reflect the video as shared on TikTok by @hotgirlwithheartissues and reshared on X by @WallStreetApes.