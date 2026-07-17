‘That’s Not a Crime’: Viral Video Shows Police Issuing a Trespass Warning Over a Waffle House To-Go Order

An Instagram video posted by @creedbgood showed a mother, her son, and their friends being confronted by police inside a Waffle House after ordering food to go but choosing to eat inside the restaurant.

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"Never thought I'd experience something like this in 2026," the son wrote in his caption, adding that he did not expect eating food from a plastic container inside the restaurant to result in police involvement.

In the video, the son can be heard asking an officer directly about the situation. "Are you guys going to take us to jail because of a Waffle House policy?" he asked. An officer did not directly answer the question and instead commented on the mother's demeanor.

Mother, son and friends were put out of a Waffle House by police after paying and tipping. They wanted to eat out of plastic containers as opposed to Waffle House dishes, so they ordered to go but ate inside.



Credit: IG/creedbgood pic.twitter.com/TcgqYCCLP1 — IG: olesoul57.2 ♉️ 5/12 (@olesoul57_2) July 16, 2026

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An officer explained the store's position on the situation to those present. "They did not want food served out of the metal utensil. What they did was put their food in a bag and they still wanted to sit down and dine. They told them they have to leave," the officer said.

The mother pushed back, arguing that eating inside the restaurant was not unlawful. "Have a seat to eat your food, that's not a crime," she said. The officer replied that he was not alleging a crime had occurred but confirmed the group would be issued a criminal trespass warning barring them from returning to the location.

The mother said she was not a customer at the location and had been visiting from out of town. The son said in the video that the group had paid for their food and left a generous tip for their server before the situation escalated.

The son closed the video by expressing frustration with how the incident unfolded. He said he planned to leave a negative review of the location and urged others to avoid that specific Waffle House.

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Reactions to the video included confusion over the specific rule cited by staff. One commenter wrote, "You can't eat off the plastic inside Waffle House!?!? Police are ridiculous."

Another commenter offered a possible explanation drawn from other online discussions of the chain's practices, writing, "Somebody on another post said their policy is if you ordered to go, you have to take it to go so they can keep their space free. Someone else said they don’t care and just charge you more to stay in there. It was like 3 people in there so it shouldn’t have even mattered."

You can't eat off the plastic inside waffle house!?!? Wth

Police are ridiculous smdh — Autumn Skywalker (@NikkiLake5) July 16, 2026

The video did not specify the total bill amount or the exact tip left. Neither Waffle House corporate nor the local police department involved issued a statement addressing this specific incident as of publication.

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A separate commenter shared their own negative experience with the chain's food quality, "Worst food I’ve ever had. I was so excited being from NYC, went to Atlanta and man f--- Waffle House".

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the full sequence of events described in this video, including the restaurant's specific policy on to-go orders eaten inside the store. The details above reflect the video as shared on Instagram by @creedbgood. The identities of the mother, son, friends, officers, and server involved have not been confirmed.