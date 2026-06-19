A video posted on X shows an inner-city store owner dealing with multiple attempts of theft by customers. It's genuinely sad to watch the moral decay of society as people treat stealing as naturally as going to the toilet.

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The creator of the video, who appears to be either the store's owner or a manager, can be seen locking the entrance/exit door before shoplifters have a chance to leave. Customers of different races and nationalities were seen trying to escape undetected with items ranging from beef jerky and candies to canned sodas and sandwiches.

Even after being caught, some shoplifters still tried to act oblivious, such as the first young lady in the video. After she was called out for trying to leave the store with a slushy drink, she immediately replied, "I brought this in." When the store clerk said, "That ain't free," she realized it was game over. And when told that the drink costs $4.00, she left it on the counter and walked out!

This is what a convenience store owner/manager goes through in the inner cities.



Left and right people are trying to steal stuff. And we wonder why prices are so high and keep increasing. ?



Imagine that being your source of income, that store and having to deal with that… pic.twitter.com/AIRtx7R3Kf — ?M-Û-R-Č-H? (@TheEXECUTlONER_) June 19, 2026

Viewers Were Divided Over the Causes of Retail Theft

When a store owner deals with this many theft attempts, it may help explain why some retailers adopt stricter security measures, like restricting public access to certain supplies. There are entire corporation franchises that have done this, such as the Atlanta Kroger store that established "cage hours for necessities."

And can you guess the similarity between the Atlanta Kroger situation and this video posted to X by @TheEXECUTIONER_? They're both located in the inner-city!

What's shocking is that society's moral and ethical values are rapidly declining, and would rather make excuses than deal with the root of the problem.

One commenter defended the behavior and wrote, "I don't like it. But I also don't care when it's punjabis... The same m**********rs will be out there putting fresh made today labels, on 3 day old sandwiches... They are right where they are supposed to be."

Even if this comment was true, the fact is that it's a business. And businesses survive based on the amount of profit they generate. So it would be almost impossible for a business to be profitable if the inventory supplies were being taken for free. That's basically what's happening every time a shoplifter steals items. Eventually, the store owner will have no choice but to increase the price of the goods. It's a vicious cycle that those at fault refuse to be held accountable for.

At least one commenter had a solution instead of playing the blame game: "I would not allow people inside the store anymore. I would have a walk up window where you ask me what you want, you pay me the amount the item cost, then I give you the item through the window. Problem solved."