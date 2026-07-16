Woman Floods Apartment After Pole Dancing Accident

A video shared on X appears to show a Texas woman accidentally setting off a fire sprinkler while practicing pole dancing in her apartment. In the clip, the pole appears to slide across the ceiling before striking the sprinkler, sending water pouring into the apartment. The woman later rushes out with her dog as the room quickly begins to flood.

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In the video, the woman can be seen watching what looks to be a pole dancing class on her television. Her own pole is front and center in the video. When she goes to wrap her legs around the pole as instructed the pole appears to slide across the ceiling, triggering the sprinklers in her apartment. Immediately water begins pouring into the room.

A Texas woman goes viral after accidentally hitting a fire sprinkler while pole dancing, flooding her apartment and a neighbor’s with water ? pic.twitter.com/D1p6lDpXER — kira ? (@kirawontmiss) July 16, 2026

As the video goes on a deluge of water keeps pouring into the apartment. Towards the end the woman grabs the camera from where it is sitting recording everything and calls her dog so that they can run out of the apartment.

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Video Shows Apartment Flood After Pole Hits Sprinkler

The woman is lucky that she did not get severely injured, or that she did not injure her dog in the process. This is the kind of workout you need to be prepared for, and it seems like many do not realize just how unstable poles are when extreme weight is put against them.

Many online, though, are having fun at the expense of this woman and her mistake. The comments are flooded with jokes about what the neighbor is experiencing, many with relatable memes.

Some are a bit more serious about what the outcome is going to look like for this woman. Undoubtedly there will likely be significant cleanup, and the video does not specify if she is renting, though it is implied given the situation.

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It also shows viewers how dangerous pole dancing can be if you are not taking the proper precautions in your own home. It may seem easy, but it is not, as this woman has unfortunately found out.

One commenter wrote, "Jokes aside, why isn’t that pole fixed to the floor and ceiling."

"Sprinklers going off from a pole hit is genuinely impressive aim, insurance adjuster gonna have a hell of a claim form to write up," another user said.

The clip continued circulating on X, where many users debated the mishap while others questioned whether the pole had been properly installed. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify when or where the video was recorded or the extent of the reported water damage.