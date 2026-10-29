A Reddit user shared an issue they had been facing with their landlord over a broken washer and dryer. The user claimed the landlord refused to replace the washer despite multiple requests. The post, shared in r/Tenant, was titled “Finishing a lease with an unethical landlord” and was published on Oct. 29.

The user said they had rented a studio apartment in Florida for more than a year and described the landlord as mediocre at best and negligent at worst. The Reddit user wrote that the building was older and owned by two independent owners who took a long time to make repairs, something the user had tried to be patient about.



Explaining the current situation, the user wrote that earlier that month, the shared washer and dryer broke. The appliances were used by the Reddit user and two other tenants. Explaining the problem, the user wrote, “The dryer was making a horrible and very loud screeching noise, which I had to bring up multiple times. The vent hose was also disconnected, and clothes were taking forever to dry. There was also a black mark on the wall behind the dryer that I couldn’t wipe off; it seemed like a burn mark. Then the washer starts throwing error codes and won’t start. There’s also black mold on the inner ring.”

The user claimed the owners had ignored their texts, which frustrated the tenant because there were several problems with both appliances. The owners had not updated the tenants, and people continued using the faulty dryer. The Reddit user said they put up a note asking people not to use it until repairs were made. “The repairmen come and of course they need to get more parts and they can’t fully fix the issue. I left the note up until the dryer vent is replaced, and I told my neighbor it’s not fully fixed.”

The user further wrote that the landlord showed up at their apartment minutes later, pushed the broken dryer vent back toward the wall and said it was fixed and that the note should have been taken down after the repairs. The owner allegedly raised her voice at the user and held them captive. “I apologized for the notes and said if she had replied to my maintenance request texts and concerns, I wouldn’t have felt the need to put up the note. She says I don’t know what I’m talking about, the dryer vent works perfectly and that it’s not a burn mark.”



The user then wrote that they now had to finish their lease with a landlord who, in their view, did not care about the tenants' comfort. The user concluded by writing, “I asked her to give a 12-hour notice when she visits in the future, which she refused. I’m still so angry and disappointed; what can I do to protect my rights? I’m not going to open my door next time she comes around unexpectedly, asking for notice still. Everything with her will be written communication going forward.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in the thread. The details reflect the user's account as shared in r/Tenant. The user's identity and the events described have not been confirmed.