Teenage Worker Says 26-Year-Old Coworkers Bullied Her for Months Until She Finally Stood Up

A TikTok posted by creator @maddieunleashed on July 25, 2026, shows her describing bullying by older coworkers. She says she confronted a coworker on July 24, 2026, after months of mistreatment.

The video has received more than 112,600 views and 27,400 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker says coworkers around age 26 have been bullying her at work. She asks, “What is it about [...] 26-year-old coworkers that makes their lives so miserable,” and wants to know why they “want to make a teenage girl feel terrible about herself.”

“Is it because I’m younger than you and I’m making your same paycheck?” she wonders. “You jealous of me? I don’t think this is just a me thing,” she says.

She says she confronted a coworker on July 24, 2026, after months of bullying. “You know what? I feel pretty dang great about it,” she says. She suggests that people address the behavior directly. “If you have a guy who’s in his 20s, early 30s who is bullying you at your job, stand up to him,” she urges her followers.

One commenter described remarks from a former coworker about their appearance. “I used to work with this woman who would constantly be like ‘you do too much’ ‘you’re wearing too much makeup for work,’” they wrote. The commenter said the same coworker also targeted another employee. “MAN she had it out for this 18 y/o we worked with, she could not STAND this girl getting any positive attention,” they wrote. “The obsession was so obvious and weird.”

Another commenter described receiving criticism from a colleague. “No cause [sic] why did my coworker tell me how to do my job bc [sic] I was ‘talking’ too much to the customer,” the commenter wrote. “Mind you they give us good reviews if you’re nice and talkative when they’d like you to be.”

Another commenter described leaving a job after a year, saying a supervisor's behavior contributed to the decision. “No bc [sic] the job I just quit my manager was so rude to me,” the commenter wrote. “I worked there for a year and I was quitting anyway bc [sic] of college.”

“She was so rude [...] she had almost made me cry at work,” they added. “I was always so uncomfortable and never felt like I was doing my job well enough.” “I was training ppl [sic] that she slowly favorited [sic] over me,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect the creator’s and commenters’ accounts as shared on TikTok.