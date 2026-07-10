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Taco Bell Customers Spot ‘Missing’ Ingredients at Restaurants—Signs Posted in Stores Reveal Why

2:27 AM CDT on July 10, 2026

Taco Bell removes lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole from its menu

Taco Bell removes lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole from its menu

|Wikimedia Commons: Anthony92931

Taco Bell restaurants across multiple locations are reportedly removing lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole from their menus amid a cyclosporiasis outbreak.

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A recent report by @Headquarters states that case levels were running "20x higher than its yearly average." Some locations posted signs on their outlets explaining the changes to customers.

Some Taco Bell locations also removed cilantro and onion in addition to lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole as the outbreak of cyclosporiasis continued to affect multiple states.

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One sign reads, "We are currently unable to sell Lettuce, Cilantro, Onion, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole due to a nationwide recall." It remains unclear whether any Taco Bell customers have become sick from the parasite, and no specific produce grower or supplier has been identified as the outbreak's source.

Michigan has emerged as the center of the outbreak, with the state's Department of Health and Human Services reporting close to 1,000 cases since June 22, compared to roughly 50 cases the state typically sees in a year, according to UPI.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis and is contracted through contaminated food or water rather than person-to-person contact, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

This isn't an average 24-hour bother. Without treatment, symptoms can persist for weeks. Expect to deal with severe, watery diarrhea, abdominal cramping, nausea, exhaustion, and a drop in appetite.

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Fresh produce is almost always the source of cyclospora contamination, with past outbreaks tied to raspberries, bagged lettuce, cilantro, and basil. Cooking food is the only reliable way to kill the parasite.

Reactions to the video ranged from jokes about the chain's food to criticism of federal health policy. One commenter wrote, "Welcome to Taco Bell, the original colon cleanse. Providing diarrhea since its inception."

Another referenced a past similar ingredient removal, "Last time taco bell took chives off the menu over something like this, they were afraid to ever bring them back, which is crazy because their whole menu causes diarrhea. How do they narrow it down?"

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One user pointed to the CDC's parasite information page, writing, "Search 'CDC Parasites" and you'll see a banner saying parasitic infection information is archived, and will not be updated. MAHA Kennedy, in charge of ALL Americans' health, has ended all research into prevention and cures for parasitic infections."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify all claims made in the original social media post. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @Headquarters and reports by UPI and the Cleveland Clinic.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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