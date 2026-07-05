Reddit Asked Which Fast Food Chain Had Lost Its Way the Most — Panera, Taco Bell, KFC, Tim Hortons, and Pizza Hut All Got Called Out

A question posted to r/AskReddit asking which fast food chain had "lost its way the most" drew hundreds of replies, with users pointing to rising prices, shrinking menus, and fading memories of better days.

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One commenter said they “used to love Panera” and accepted the first round of price increases because they could still afford it and thought “they’re still good.”

They wrote that the problem grew when Panera removed their preferred sandwich, forcing them to try another item, only for “prices to go up again” and the new favorite to disappear.

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They ended with, “There’s absolutely no reason for me to go to Panera anymore. They removed everything good about the place.”

Taco Bell came up repeatedly, especially from users who remembered earlier decades. One person wrote, “kids today don’t understand what 80s/90s Taco Bell tasted like. I’d give my left arm for that again.”

Another commenter said they “loved that you used to be able to get a lot of food for just a few bucks,” and that as a “broke teen” they could always eat there.

A separate reply said, “From what I understand, Taco Casa is the old Taco Bell menu,” and claimed it was “created by Taco Bell franchise owners that refused to change the menu.”

KFC was also mentioned in several responses from people who compared childhood recollections to recent orders. One commenter wrote, “I really remember loving KFC as a kid,” but said that when they “got a bucket of chicken some years back,” the “tiny and soggy pieces” made them lose their appetite.

They said “Grocery store chicken is 10x better and much much cheaper” and suggested they no longer saw a reason to pay a premium. Another person called it “Unfortunate because KFC internationally is still good” and argued that the chain “essentially gave up in the US though.”

For many Canadian commenters, Tim Hortons was once a reliable staple. One commenter said, “Tim hortons in Canada has become sort of a meme for being both a Canadian icon and a horribly inconsistent chain.”

Another reply, supposedly from a Canadian, said, “Canadians know the answer is Tim Hortons. It’s a shell of its former self."

Niren Chaudhary, CEO Panera Bread: "We lost close to 50% of our revenue in the first week..."



Trump: "You got down by 50% or more than that?"



Chaudhary: "50 to 60% was the revenue decline."



Trump: "That's not bad!" pic.twitter.com/M6JZoO3R7T — The Hill (@thehill) May 18, 2020

Several Redditors also mentioned Pizza Hut, expressing nostalgia for its earlier dine-in format. One person wrote, “Pizza Hut. It went from a legendary childhood wonderland to a depressing, greasy counter tucked inside a strip mall.”

They noted that the loss of the dine-in experience had changed the character of the brand, even when the menu remained largely the same.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify individual claims about menu changes, pricing, or quality described in this thread. The details above reflect commenters’ accounts as shared on r/AskReddit.