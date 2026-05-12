From Choco Tacos to Original Pizza Hut Pan Pizza: Reddit’s Most Wanted Discontinued Foods Ranked

When you ask Reddit which discontinued foods should be brought back permanently, the responses seemed more like personal memories rather than food preferences.

Featured Video

A thread on r/AskReddit drew thousands of votes for foods associated with fast-food chains, convenience stores and ice cream trucks.

Pizza Hut’s original pan pizza recipe topped the thread with 4.2k upvotes, the highest vote count among all five entries. User sutasafaia said, "Going there was a serious treat," saying the experience changed as Pizza Hut competed with delivery chains.

Backing that, another user added that the pizza "tasted better when the roof looked like a 90s arcade carpet."

With 2k upvotes, SoBe drinks took second place, and user Dolorjo specifically praised the Energy Lizard flavor. A reply in the thread read: "Rest in power SOBE, literally got me through every high school final."

The brand sold herbal teas and fruit drinks in glass bottles with lizard logos. SoBe declined after PepsiCo acquired the brand in 2000.

McDonald's original snack wraps drew another 2k votes and a pointed qualifier from user Wazula23. Describing the current version as "not these bull---- things they're pawning off now," Wazula23 made their preference clear. Explaining the quality drop, a commenter traced it to McDonald's replacing its "chicken selects" strips with a lesser cut.

The Choco Taco ranked fourth with 1.8k votes. One commenter wrote: "I never got to try one in my entire life," and felt like they had missed out entirely. According to Snopes, the Choco Taco was invented in 1983 and discontinued by Klondike in 2022, remaining on the market for nearly four decades.

Philadelphia cream cheese bars in strawberry flavor drew 1.6k votes, rounding out the top five. The nomination came with a backup: Jello pudding pops as a second choice if the bars could not be revived. Sharing the frustration, one commenter wrote: "I will never understand why the Philadelphia cream cheese bars went off the market."

Comment

byu/Mountain_Drawer_1365 from discussion

inAskReddit

These products were all eliminated from the market for essentially the same reasons: expense, competition from newer alternatives, and consolidation.

After PepsiCo turned its attention to Gatorade and never made any more investments in the brand, SoBe lost shelf space. Calling the Choco Taco's removal "particularly painful," Klondike cited surging demand for its other products as the deciding factor, according to CBS News.

Only the Choco Taco has sparked significant revival talk since it was discontinued. Alexis Ohanian, a co-founder of Reddit, reportedly offered to buy the Choco Taco's rights in 2022 in order to protect it for future generations. Klondike promised to "look for ways to bring it back," but has made no verified statement as of publishing.