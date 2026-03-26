“A genuine passion project”: Stephen Colbert’s next job is his actually his dream job—writing the next “Lord of the Rings” movie

CBS may have fired Stephen Colbert, but the comedian isn't going anywhere... except Middle-earth.

Featured Video

Colbert's 11-year run as the host of The Late Show is coming to an end in May. In a new video featuring The Lord of the Rings trilogy director, Peter Jackson, Colbert revealed he will be penning a new script in the LOTR franchise, currently titled Shadow of the Past.

“I’m pretty happy about it … you know what the books mean to me and what your films mean to me,” Colbert told Jackson.

BREAKING?:



PETER JACKSON announces NEW Lord of the Rings movie!!!



Focusing on Chapters 3-8 of The Fellowship of the Ring!! pic.twitter.com/tVTn5Vy7fp — Tolkien World (@TolkienWorldG) March 25, 2026

The new project is expected to come after The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, which is set to see the return of Ian McKellen as Gandalf and Andy Serkis as Gollum. Serkis is directing the project, which is being produced by Jackson. It was recently revealed that Kate Winslet has joined the cast. Elijah Wood is also rumored to be back as Frodo Baggins.

Fans react to Stephen Colbert's LOTR movie

The news that Colbert is penning a Lord of the Rings script is being met with mixed reactions. While some people are happy to see Colbert booked and busy, others aren't sure he is the best man for the job.

"Whatever excitement I had for the project immediately vanished the moment I saw Colbert's face," @PloddingPilgrim wrote on X.

"Why is Stephen Colbert given the responsibility to write a new Lord of the Rings film? What am I missing- how is this happening? I have no opinion about Colbert on a personal level; I’m neutral, but what qualifies him to write this? Because he’s a massive LOTR fan? That’s it?" @CinemaTweets1 wondered.

"I hate when people just start hating straight out. It's not like old movies are gonna get erased from reality. If you don't like new ones, then go watch the old ones; no one is touching that. Stop acting possessive," @iamsatish4564 argued.

"Stephen Colbert diving into Middle-earth, this should be interesting," @sergiustrading commented.

"This seems like a genuine passion project for him, and he's earned the right to do something like that," u/Lithops_salicola said on Reddit.

"I’ve got a ton of respect for Colbert, but has he written anything like this before? I get that he’s a beloved public figure who clearly deeply understands the source material, but being a super fan doesn’t really seem like enough to qualify someone to write a whole ass movie, and comedy writing for TV is a very different thing," u/o_o_o_f added.

"This is probably the best option possible. Adapting stuff from the book that would've possibly messed up the trilogy, getting a reunion with the characters, seeing Shire again, maybe Aragorn as an old king. I don't know, as an unnecessary addition story, can't imagine a better way to milk this," u/NightsOfFellini shared.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.