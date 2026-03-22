Elijah Wood’s updates on “The Hunt for Gollum” spark fan excitement

The Lord of the Rings is returning to the big screen with The Hunt for Gollum, but is Elijah Wood involved?

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The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is set to see the return of Ian McKellen as Gandalf and Andy Serkis as Gollum. Serkis is directing the project, which is being produced by the LOTR trilogy director Peter Jackson. It was also recently revealed that Kate Winslet has joined the cast. As for Wood, it seems as though he will also be returning.

Wood first portrayed Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in 2001. He went on to star in the film's sequels, The Two Towers and Return of the King. Nine years after the trilogy ended, Wood made a cameo as the character in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. In a recent interview with The Times, he teased his return.

New Line Cinema

“It hasn’t been officially announced, but at a convention last August, Ian [McKellen] sort of let the cat out of the bag,” Wood shared. “There is a good chance. I’m not able to officially say anything until it’s announced, but I will say I’m thrilled with the prospect of another film… There is a genuine feeling of getting the band back together.”

“I certainly wouldn’t want anybody else to play Frodo either as long as I’m alive and able. And I can also recognise what fun that is going to be... When you are in the cinema, and you see the hat turn around, and it’s Gandalf. Because I’m also a fan, and excited to see how it all comes together," he added.

“[Frodo] doesn’t get up to much fighting,” Wood explained to Dexerto. “So it would be quite fun to see Frodo involved in some kind of skirmish. I don’t know where that would happen – there’s a little bit on Weathertop, but he really loses that very quickly, so maybe something like that. A little fight could be cool!”

Fans want Elijah Wood in The Hunt for Gollum

LOTR fans are hyped for The Hunt for Gollum, and they can't wait to see Wood potentially play Frodo again.

"I’ve always appreciated how much Elijah Wood brought to Frodo. His dedication really helped make Middle-earth feel real, and it’s hard to imagine that world without the heart he gave to the character," @Vbrewski wrote on X.

"There's something quietly rare about an actor who still wants the role 20+ years later, not out of nostalgia, but genuine love for it. 'I'm also a fan' might be the most honest thing he's said in any interview," @GlobePulses observed.

"Love this! Elijah staying protective of Frodo like a true Ring-bearer," @imShashankji added.

Meanwhile, fans are hoping Viggo Mortensen will also return as Aragorn.

Our top 4 actor choices to play Aragorn in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum'



We hear the 3rd one has potential pic.twitter.com/PiVKBJqqNK — CoveredGeekly (@CoveredGeekly) March 14, 2026

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