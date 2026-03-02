Starting March 3, Starbucks will be serving a different version of its chai latte that fans have come to know and love.

The reimagined classic will be a part of Starbucks' new spring menu. According to the company, its new chai latte will still feature "a premium blend of black tea" mixed with "warming spices like cinnamon, clove, cardamom and ginger." However, customers will now get the chance to customize the level of "sweetness, spice, and overall flavor" that they like in the drink.

On social media, people have been alerting others about the changes and telling them to buy Starbucks' original chai latte before it's too late.

"FYI, Starbucks is changing their chai concentrate starting March 2," a TikTok user said. "So get those last chai lattes innn if you love the current version."

Someone who appears to work at the company gave some more information about the new recipe.

"I'm letting you know now, for all you chai Starbucks lovers, chai comes with classic syrup now. I don't make the rules, and I didn't make the ingredients," TikTok user @karma_queen7 said while wearing her Starbucks barista uniform.

Another supposed Starbucks employee posted a video about the change and said, "Idk bout y'all but as a barista I'm NOT ready to explain to customers why their Chai doesn't taste the same on March 3."

Someone commented, "You're telling me the ONLY drink I like at Starbucks is changing????!!!"

Another said, "I don't understand why they'd change it if it's so popular."

A third added, "Guys, I’m crying figuring this out. Starbucks iced chai is my favorite drink in the world, and now I will never go to Starbucks again."

TikTok user @50shadesofgreenn, who appears to work at Starbucks, said she tried the new chai recipe and hated it.

"The new chai is so foul," she said.

However, in the comments, some people said that they enjoy the new taste.

"I think it tastes like the Tazo chai concentrate!! I think it’s good, but a lot of folks are not going to be happy with the switch," one person said.

Another wrote, "I like it because it's not sweet but it not a chai drinker & i don't feel like they asked for this switch 😭."

A third added, "As both a Starbucks barista and a chai lover, the classic chai will be missed; however, I can see the appeal of the other one, but they are gonna lose so much money from this."

The Daily Dot has reached out to Starbucks for comment, but has not heard back by the time of publication.

