A new trend celebrating the apparent depression Peter Parker is going through in the new Spider-Man films may speak to the times. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set years after Parker has to make all his loved ones forget his secret identity, and fans are rejoicing over the return of the devastated version of the hero.

Featured Video

Either this is Peter's fate, or his situation is hitting close to home.

Fans love it when Peter Parker suffers

After the rather unusual trailer drop for Brand New Day this week, a lot of viewers reacted positively to the portrayal of adult Parker four years after the last installment. Forgotten and lonely, and broke as heck, the young hero is going through it.

A Brand New Day starts now.



Watch the official trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day - exclusively in theatres July 31. pic.twitter.com/5U8AvPiMo0 — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) March 18, 2026

According to Know Your Meme, this is pretty normal for Spider-Man fans. The prevailing opinion is that the hero is at his best when he's down. At least, his best storylines seem to always grind him into the dirt before lifting him up again.

One 2025 issue of the comic, Amazing Spider-Man, appeared to make it official when the character who embodies Death in that universe commented on Parker's constant ill fate.

"Another lifetime's worth of love denied to him because the universe, it seems, cannot let Spider-Man be happy," he said. "It needs him driven by guilt, fear, and recrimination."

Another theory holds that Parker in the new film is all of us. With mental illness and financial struggles at historic highs, a lot of people can relate to the Brand New Day Spider-Man.

"I’m so ready to see spiderman brand new day because this the most relatable movie to me, being on our twenties, heartbroken, broke and depressed yeah welcome to the club Peter Parker," said @wolverilya.

"That's what I'm talking about!"

Whether either or both theories or correct, people are definitely confirming that they want Spider-Man unhappy. They're celebrating alright, and often loudly.

"PETER PARKER IS OFFICIALLY A STRUGGLING ADULT WITH MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES AND BEING BROKE AS [expletive]," wrote @ReignOfPride in a viral tweet.

"COMIC BOOK SPIDEY WHO IS DEPRESSED AND LONELY IS INCOMING. SO READY, MAN," @farhan__mehmood also shouted.

@mm_unknownn The Brand New Day trailer finally dropped, and it looks like we’re getting peak Peter Parker again. This man is absolutely miserable, and we all know broke, stressed Peter is the best version of Spider‑Man. Tobey in Spider‑Man 2 proved it, the struggle makes the comeback legendary. And it looks like Brand New Day is using that same formula to cook up another masterpiece. #spidermanbrandnewday #spiderman #peterparker #tomholland #marvel ♬ original sound - Aura

"The Brand New Day trailer finally dropped, and it looks like we’re getting peak Peter Parker again," said TikToker @mm_unknownn. "This man is absolutely miserable, and we all know broke, stressed Peter is the best version of Spider‑Man."

At this point, the celebration of Parker's rough patch in Brand New Day is becoming its own meme.

"Spider-Man fans rn knowing Tom Holland is finally gonna be a broke, miserable, lonely, depressed, traumatized Peter Parker fighting street level villains," wrote @litteralyme0 with a celebratory gif.

"Spider-Man fans when Peter is alone, miserable, and on the verge of suicide," wrote r/wysjm in a similar fashion.

"Spider-Man fans when Peter Parker is broke, miserable, and going through absolute hell," reads the caption on a video by @streetsaiyan.

"That's what I'm talking about!" he yells. "That's why he's the MVP! That's why he's the GOAT!"

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.