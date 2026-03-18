Spider-Man: Brand New Day is hitting theaters in July, and the first trailer is finally here. Alongside this new footage comes all sorts of ideas about what direction the film is heading in, thanks to internet fans.

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Marvel fans have been waiting to see a trailer for Tom Holland's fourth Spider-Man film for quite some time. The movie is being released five months before Avengers: Doomsday, which has already released multiple teasers. Spider-Man: Brand New Day was directed by Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton and follows the events of the 2021 hit, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Who stars in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

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In addition to Holland as the titular hero, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see the return of Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, and Spider-Man: Homecoming's Michael Mando as Scorpion. Jon Bernthal was also seen in the trailer as The Punisher, and Mark Ruffalo is back as Bruce Banner.

It also looks like Spider-Man will be going through some changes. The trailer explains that spiders have "three life cycles," and Peter is going to enlist Bruce for help. However, it's unclear if Hulk will be popping out.

Meanwhile, the trailer features MCU newcomer Tramell Tilman, who won an Emmy for his work in Severance. While Sadie Sink is also expected to appear in the film, her role is currently unknown, and she was not in the trailer. There have been many guesses about who she will play, ranging from Mayday and Firestar to Jean Grey and more.

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The new trailer only fueled theories online, which you can watch below:

Fans react to Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer

The long-awaited Spidey trailer has the Internet talking. Folks are sharing their feelings along with their theories. Seeing Peter try to reconnect with MJ and Ned is getting fans emotional.

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Meanwhile, watching him team up with The Punisher has folks excited. Not to mention the return of characters we haven't seen in a long time, and some other unexpected reveals.

People are just plain hyped. "What a super dynamic looking movie. They nailed the HELL out of the look," u/kang_da_conqueror wrote on Reddit.

"Spider-Man vs ninjas. Shut up and take my money," @Dietwater wrote on X. "That's not just ninjas, that's THE HAND," @Mourinho2Not replied.

"This looks so so good! Street level. Personal stakes. And you can see where it might connect to the bigger universe," u/Chaoticgood790 shared.

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Meanwhile, fans are noticing some Marvel nods.

"So, Boomerang, Scorpion, and Tarantula showing up is awesome," u/Darkhaven wrote on Reddit.

"COMIC BOOK SPIDEY WHO IS DEPRESSED AND LONELY IS INCOMING. SO READY, MAN," @farhan__mehmood added.

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They recreated the cover of Amazing Fantasy… pic.twitter.com/x5tdeWi9lz — Arshaan Siddique (@ArshaanSiddique) March 18, 2026

There are lots of theories floating around

"Daredevil is definitely showing up," u/nopitynopepants said on Reddit.

"The grandma switching from person to person is supposed to be what exactly…. Cause that was terrifying," u/wrotethat11 asked. "People think it's a telepath, and since Sadie Sink is confirmed in the movie, all bets on Jean Grey," u/luttrail replied.

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"I feel relatively confident that Sadie Sink isn't Jean Grey or anything. Maybe it's a red herring, but the trailer feels like they're positioning her as the overarching villain amongst all these other threats," u/TheMattInTheBox argued.

"We don’t know if she’s even a mutant. All of this is speculation because she’s a redhead," u/Person2228 added.

"Why is nobody thinking Firestar? That would be a huge callback, and it makes the most sense," u/Mr-Mysterybox replied.

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"Am I the only one that thinks Sadie would make a perfect black cat?" u/BookOfJon shared.

But people are mostly happy to see their boy back.

"Tom Holland really leveling up this time," @ScoopSnax wrote.

"Tom’s swinging into our hearts again," @Light_onchain added.

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"Cinema peaking here. July will be hotter with Spider-Man hitting theaters," @BarcafanaticX posted.

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