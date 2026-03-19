“What are we doing here?”: Fans wonder why movie trailers are so different in 2026

What is going on with trailer releases lately? The latest trailer drops have fans talking, and it's not because the movie looks good.

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This week saw the long-awaited trailers for Dune: Part Three and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While both films look like exciting entries to their respective franchises, their trailer drops have been odd.

First, Warner Bros. debuted the Dune: Part 3 trailer exclusively on TikTok, which means fans didn't get to see the footage in its proper format. It also excluded the countries where the social media app is banned.

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Next, Sony chose to tease the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer in pieces, which fans found quite bizarre.

This roll out is baffling genuinely. How is anyone getting excited over these stupid mini clips and not annoyed instead https://t.co/Se7pRG94i4 — Ilyaz (@AomineReborn) March 18, 2026

These odd trailer drops came a few months after fans were forced to see Avatar: Fire and Ash in theatres if they wanted to watch the four Avengers: Doomsday teasers.

It seems that some movies are leaning too hard into Internet culture while others are ignoring it completely. Where is the balance?

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The fandoms react to Dune and Spider-Man trailers

Film fans had a lot to say about the way the new Dune: Part Three trailer was released, with some calling it a crime against cinema. Meanwhile, fans ultimately enjoyed the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer when it was fully released on Wednesday, but the fact that it was teased in pieces did not please people.

"Today I had to watch a livestream premiere of the DUNE Part 3 teaser cropped vertically on TikTok, and now the Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser is being disseminated across my feed as 2-second clips and gifs. Genuinely, WTF are we doing?" @imPatrickT wrote on X.

today i had to watch a livestream premiere of the DUNE Part 3 teaser cropped vertically on TikTok, and now the Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser is being disseminated across my feed as 2 second clips and gifs



genuinely wtf are we doing? pic.twitter.com/4ieGsbqbwv — patrick. (@imPatrickT) March 17, 2026

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"Debuting a Dune trailer on TikTok is the most spice-brained marketing decision imaginable," @vexvex1717 said on X.

"Not my favorite bit of promo," u/tracygee wrote on Reddit. "TikTok? The entire marketing team needs to be fired," @CricTracker_42 added.

"People who are active on TikTok are not the target audience. What are we doing here?" @waranwonders wondered.

"Sad day for those in countries where TikTok was banned," @lauurelll observed.

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Fans also zeroed in on the issues with Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

"This rollout is baffling, genuinely," @AomineReborn wrote. "How is anyone getting excited over these stupid mini clips and not annoyed instead?"

"Not gonna lie, this is the worst trailer rollout campaign I have ever seen," @PaulTassi added.

"Genuinely cannot BELIEVE how badly they're screwing up this reveal. Worst trailer marketing I've seen in forever," @now_thats_oscar complained.

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"I don’t fully get the responses in this thread. Sure, this is a different way of releasing the trailer. But also just ignore it? If you just want to see the trailer, then just wait until tomorrow and watch the trailer. Not everything has to be a big deal," u/moonknightcrawler argued.

"I mean, I get why studios see the need to try new ways of grabbing people's attention in this content-saturated social media age (like the five-hour chairs video for Doomsday), but it wouldn't surprise me if nobody tries this particular approach again," u/No_Imagination_2490 observed.

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