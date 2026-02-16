Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Entertainment

The 800th episode of “The Simpsons” finally answers a question fans have had since the HD intro debuted

Fans debate if the move was too much like an episode of "Family Guy."

1:00 PM CST on February 16, 2026

the simpsons sitting on the couch while homer lays on the ground injured
Gracie Films/20th Television

After 800 episodes, The Simpsons has finally paid off one of its longest-running visual gags: Marge hitting Homer with her car in the opening credits.

Featured Video

A 17-year-old joke, finally explained

In the show’s updated HD intro—introduced in 2009 during season 20—Marge barrels into the driveway in her orange station wagon and runs Homer down before parking in the garage. For years, fans watched the moment play out without any follow-up.

simpsons couch gag homer hit by marges car
Gracie Films/20th Television
Advertisement

In the 800th episode intro, the whole family sat in front of the TV when a bloodied Homer entered the living room.

“How are you just sitting there?” Homer shouts. “Your mom hit me with her car. She smashed me through a solid oak door. How could you not see me in the garage? I was running away and screaming in terror. There’s wood everywhere in me.”

Simspons couch gag from 800th episode - bloody homer talking to family as they sit on the couch
Gracie Films/20th Television

He then adds, “Why the hell was Maggie in the front seat?”

Advertisement

The couch gag was reportedly cut from Fox’s broadcast version but remained intact on Hulu and Disney+. Previously, Homer ran from Marge’s car.

Nearly two decades later, The Simpsons followed up on the driveway crash fans watched hundreds of times over the years. In the scene, Homer hobbled into the living room where his family watched TV, ignoring him as he shouted about the crash. 

Fans debate: Is this a Family Guy-style gag?

Advertisement

People discussing the scene from episode 800 on X celebrated the long-delayed punchline while debating the show’s relationship to the animated series Family Guy. 

@SalsaTech1 commented, “Classic Simpsons humor — finally acknowledging a long-running intro gag and turning it into a self-aware joke. Dark, but perfectly on-brand.”

@SalsaTech1 commented, “Classic Simpsons humor — finally acknowledging a long-running intro gag and turning it into a self-aware joke. Dark, but perfectly on-brand.”
@SalsaTech1/X

Most fans reacting to the scene on social media thought it was funny, but many debated whether or not the show was ripping off Family Guy.  “This is such a family guy style gag,” argued @naah1929.

Advertisement
“This is such a family guy style gag,” argued @naah1929.
@naah1929/X 

One fan pointed out that both shows influence each other. “The new writers being influenced by old Family Guy that was influenced by The Simpsons,” wrote @William45589421. 

One fan pointed out that both shows influence each other. “The new writers being influenced by old family guy that was influenced by the Simpsons,” wrote @William45589421.
@William45589421/X

“I think the premise of the joke is fine,” wrote @yoshishah. “The excessive gore makes it more akin to a Family Guy joke imo.”

Advertisement
“I think the premise of the joke is fine,” wrote @yoshishah. “The excessive gore makes it more akin to a family guy joke imo.”
@yoshishah/X 

At 800 episodes, though, few shows can claim this level of meta follow-through.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Viral Politics

“They’re real”: Obama says aliens exist and UFO truthers lose their minds

"2026 is absolutely unhinged."

February 16, 2026
Memes

Curling fans accuse Canadian player of cheating at the Olympics. The memes are merciless

POV: you are a curling team playing against Canadians.

February 16, 2026
Trending

“We’re doomed”: Woman pretends not to understand Home Depot sinks. People didn’t get it was satire

Are Americans getting stupider?

February 16, 2026
Memes

The internet turned Baby Sinclair into a jorts-wearing redneck meme

The 90's sitcom dinosaur baby has made a comeback as an AI-generated redneck meme.

February 16, 2026
Memes

Pro-ICE troll gets punched at school. The kid who did it is now a meme legend

"He’s like fourteen and has already cemented his legacy as an American hero."

February 16, 2026
Tech

Adam Mosseri testifies that Instagram isn’t “clinically addictive.” The internet disagrees

"When your business model depends on attention, redefining addiction becomes convenient."

February 16, 2026
Advertisement