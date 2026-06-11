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She Made Raw Gnocchi From Scratch Mid-Flight in 2025 and Got Nearly 10 Million Views — Reddit’s r/StupidFood Just Found It and the Backlash Is Back

9:48 AM CDT on June 11, 2026

TikTok chef’s resurfaced recipe fails to impress Reddit

TikTok chef’s resurfaced recipe fails to impress Reddit

| Image credits: TikTok/@buonapastaclub

A TikTok originally posted September 4, 2025, by Katie Brooks, a pasta chef and TikTok creator who posts as @buonapastaclub, resurfaced on r/StupidFood in 2026, after going viral with nearly 10 million views on its original run.

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Brooks brought flour, water, a bowl, a dough scraper, and a pasta stamping tool in her carry-on, kneaded dough mid-air, with flour visibly drifting toward nearby passengers, while assembling an uncooked plate of gnocchi.

Brooks captioned the clip, "POV: You hate airplane food so you make it yourself." Her TikTok page lists the recipe for one serving as half a cup of fine semolina and 100 milliliters of warm water, with no egg required.

@buonapastaclub

Nothing better than fresh pasta in the sky ✈️ A little throwback for ya ? Recipe for one serving of the infamous Airplane pasta… 1/2 cup fine semolina + 100ml warm water In case you’re confused, the point of the video is to show you how easy it is to make pasta ☺️ I teach pasta making to beginners (I also have a cookbook!) so this is an easy way to show you that pasta is so easy, anyone can do it & you can even make it on an airplane ✈️ #pasta #foodie #pastalover #fyp #relax

♬ Spirit in the Sky - Norman Greenbaum

The video drew significant backlash during its initial run, and the resurfaced version has attracted similar criticism. One commenter wrote, "Why do we want raw, unsauced gnocchi on a flight? Why do we want it anywhere?"

Another wrote, "But you gotta shove your camera in the flight attendant's face though, cause everyone loves being filmed while working."

Brooks addressed the backlash directly in the caption of her resurfaced video, "In case you're confused, the point of the video is to show you how easy it is to make pasta. I teach pasta making to beginners. I also have a cookbook, so this is an easy way to show you that pasta is so easy, anyone can do it, and you can even make it on an airplane."

Brooks runs pasta-making classes and workshops from her home in San Diego and was preparing to release a cookbook titled "Buona Pasta," honoring the pasta shop her parents owned during her childhood, according to AMK Station.

Comment
byu/Its_me_edenxx from discussion
inStupidFood

One reply ignored the recipe and went straight to science, "Fun fact, water can't get very hot on an airplane. Boils at 197F and would probably be under 180F by the time you get it. Maybe you can poach your gnocchi?"

Another commenter pushed back on the criticism, writing"They did it for likes, OP posted it for likes. This is stupid food, not stupid people. Take it ease[sic]."

The details above reflect Katie Brooks' account as shared on TikTok at @buonapastaclub and the account as reposted on r/StupidFood.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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