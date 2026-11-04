A TikToker's story about a childhood friend who allegedly made children disappear has sparked curiosity online. Manila, who posts on TikTok as @manila.333, says she became close friends with a girl in seventh grade who claimed she could make kids in their class disappear if they were mean to her. According to Manila, the children would eventually return to school, no longer acting like bullies. Her video has garnered 2 million views and 2,930 comments at the time of writing.

Manila said she was in seventh grade when she allegedly met a witch. The girl, who was the same age as her, claimed she was behind the disappearances in their classroom. Kids would go missing, only to return completely different. According to Manila, the girl said she would cast spells on them so that when they returned to school, they would be nicer people. She only did this to children and teachers who treated her poorly.

This was shocking to Manila. The more she thought about it, however, the more it made sense. She asked the girl how she was able to do this, and her friend said all she needed was a personal item. Manila was confused. How was she able to get personal items whenever she needed them?

The answer, according to the girl, was that she collected the items beforehand. Suddenly, Manila remembered that she had lost a necklace in the classroom. She worried that her friend might be planning to do something to her, but the girl reassured her that she would never hurt her because she was nice to her.

One day, the girl returned Manila's necklace as proof that she had no intention of casting a spell on her. They remained friends for a while and shared a special bond. Manila said she was never affected by her friend's alleged bewitchery.

Commenters React to Manila's Story About Her Childhood Friend's Alleged Powers

The post was filled with interesting comments from followers. Some thought the story was sweet, while others weren't completely convinced.

“That was actually kind of sweet that she returned your necklace. Your friendship meant something to her,” one user commented. Another added, “Mind you this was the NICEST(not worse) thing she could’ve have done to them. Reflection magic is beneficial.” These commenters agreed that the girl was acting from a good place.

“As a witch, you cannot tell everyone who you are. Some people will be scared of you and turn on u instantly. Even tho you’d never do anything to them. Ppl are scared of what they do not know or understand,” someone wrote, noting that the girl took a big risk by sharing her secret with Manila.

One commenter even shared their own alleged encounter with a witch: “I got hexed for touching this girls tarot cards in 10th grade it definitely worked. Still don’t know how to undo it.”

Of course, some people weren't convinced that witches existed. Either way, it made for an interesting story.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @manila.333, which are based on her personal account shared in the video.