‘She Got What She Deserved’: Man Leaves $10 Tip at Manhattan Restaurant After Alleged Attitude From Hostess and Server

A Manhattan waitress at a fine dining restaurant treated first-time visitors to the city with allegedly bad service and then asked for a tip. The diner shared his experience on TikTok and claimed servers deserved a tip for good service, sparking traction in the comments.

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@maxwellsvision and his friends wanted to enjoy Manhattan since they were new to the city.

While exploring, they stumbled upon a fine dining restaurant and wondered if they could go in. Although it was “out of his budget,” he encouraged his friends to eat at the restaurant since they deserved it.

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And so they walked inside and noticed that the place was not only fancy but packed. Then, he approached the hostess and politely asked her for a table for three (of his friends, including himself) and even gave her a compliment during their conversation.

In response, she sized them up and down and asked him if they could all afford the restaurant.

The man was caught off-guard but responded to her by pointing out that while he was nice to her, she “automatically” responded with rudeness. He clarified that he could certainly afford the place and requested a table for three.

The TikToker Highlighted the Waitress’ Behavior at the Manhattan Fine Dining Restaurant…

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The woman obliged and had them seated right in the middle of the restaurant with good aesthetics. However, after 15 minutes of staring at the menu, the boys noticed they weren’t assigned a server for their table—and they didn’t have water.

He explained the situation to a nearby server, and a waitress arrived about five minutes after that. The man claimed she gave them “attitude” and commented on her behavior.

Image Credit: TikTok | @maxwellsvision

Like the hostess, the waitress looked them up and down, sighed, and dove right into taking their order. But the man stopped her immediately and asked if she was okay and if something was wrong because he could “smell the distressed breath” of cigarettes.

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She told him that it was just a busy day and she was one of three servers, which is something she later lied about. He expressed his empathy but explained that it had nothing to do with them and she had no reason to be rude to them.

They Asked for an 18% Tip

This is pretty much where multiple “rude” encounters began between them. When ordering drinks, the waitress commented on their age. When ordering mains, the man wanted to try something new and was recommended another dish.

After reiterating his choice of main, she apparently wondered why he’d ask her if he already knew what he wanted. In addition to the behavior, they received their food and drinks both cold and late.

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When it was time to pay up, the men paid with a card and decided to leave a $10 tip for her. Just as they were leaving, the manager stopped them and reminded them that people usually pay 18% or more. He told the manager, "She got what she deserved," and left.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including the conduct of the hostess and waitress, the restaurant's staffing on the day in question, or the exchange with the manager. The details above reflect the account shared on TikTok by @maxwellsvision. The restaurant and the staff members involved have not been identified.