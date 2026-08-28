A Barista Said Customers Come in Specifically to Rage-Bait Her — Pasta Without Noodles, Three Exact Ice Cubes, and a Question About Almond Breeds

A TikToker shared a compilation of unusual customer interactions she said left her feeling overwhelmed during her shifts, and the video has gone viral. She joked in the video's caption that the customers seemed paid to frustrate her, a sentiment that resonated with her TikTok audience.

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@londonelii shared a few of the many interactions with customers during moments she’s felt over-stimulated on a shift. The video featured a range of unusual customer interactions, from a question about the "breed of almonds" to an order for pasta without noodles.

Her video began with a customer asking if they had any banana muffins in stock after being told it was sold out. The individual was seemingly persistent about checking in the back for it. The same customer also asked for the complete ingredient list for the muffin.

Another person heard almond flour on the ingredient list of an item on the menu and asked, “What breed of almond?” When being told it wasn’t really a thing, the customer claimed to be a nutritionist who knew the breeds of almonds.

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The next alleged rage-bait moment featured a very specific order for the popular strawberry matcha latte. This individual wanted to understand how many strawberries and ice would go into their drink, and requested exactly three of each.

Some have even placed bizarre food orders which the influencer highlighted in her video. Apparently, the patron wanted tomato soup, which wasn’t on the menu, and urged the employee to make a note of that with their manager.

The same individual accepted their fate with the soup and decided to go for a delicious chicken pesto pasta. The customer then ordered chicken pesto pasta — but without the noodles, requesting only the pesto and chicken. When they got the bill, they wondered why they were being charged for a pasta they excluded.

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In addition to wondering why the individual was being charged, they wanted to understand if there was a ‘no tip’ option. This was a reference to the ongoing tipping culture crisis highlighted by multiple influencers on TikTok and The Daily Dot.

TikToker Highlights Went Viral…

The TikToker’s highlights featuring the range of customers she’s encountered during work went viral on the account. In the caption of her video, she wondered if these particular buyers were paid to walk in to rage-bait her.

Image Credit: TikTok | @londonelii

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The video had garnered more than 138,000 views as of publication, with commenters sharing their own unusual customer interaction stories. Many added on to the scenarios with questions like, “How many calories are in this sauce?”

To which a user answered in a way they would respond in that situation, saying, “Bro, there are six people behind you in a line. I don’t know that…” Similarly, another added, “‘Do you have the unicorn frappe?’ Even though they’re standing in front of a sign that says we’re out.”