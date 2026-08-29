A Walmart Employee Scanned a Dresser Twice and Got $149 Both Times — the Customer Still Argued It Should Be $75 Because of a Nearby Clearance Sign

A Walmart employee says a customer challenged a $149 dresser price after finding the box beside a $75 clearance sign. The employee explained that the sign covered another item, but the customer kept questioning the price.

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The creator, @skylouieeeee, shared the frustrating encounter in a TikTok storytime. The creator said the customer asked for help after finding a boxed dresser without a visible price tag.

Walmart Employee Says Customer Wouldn’t Accept the Scanned Price

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The employee said they scanned the dresser’s barcode with a work phone. The scan showed a price of $149. According to the creator, the customer immediately questioned whether the scan showed the correct price. The employee then showed the customer the scanned result.

The customer reportedly insisted that the dresser should cost $75. He said he found it near a $75 clearance sign. The employee asked the customer to show them where he found the dresser. They then returned to the aisle together.

According to the creator, the dresser sat beside a $75 sign. However, the sign applied to another product farther along the aisle. The employee explained that distinction to the customer. The customer still argued that the dresser should receive the $75 price.

The employee said the customer asked them to scan the dresser again. The second scan again showed $149. The customer then questioned whether the employee had scanned the right product, asking about the dresser's name and color.

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The creator said this frustrated them, noting they had scanned the barcode directly from the box.

The employee said the barcode scanned from the box matched the $149 price — and that settled the question for them. The video drew responses from other retail workers and viewers who said they recognized the situation. Several commenters suggested the customer hoped persistence might secure a discount.

“He put it there and tried to get a discount lol,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter agreed with that theory. “He knew, 100%, he was just hoping yall would be annoyed enough,” they wrote.

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They added that the customer likely wanted the employee to cave and honor $75. Another viewer offered a different explanation.

“People just can’t fathom that other ppl might have moved the item,” they wrote. “It’s not in the place it’s supposed to be.”

Another commenter highlighted the difference between genuine pricing mistakes and misplaced merchandise. They said an honor system might apply to expired sales tags.

However, they argued that employees should not automatically honor unrelated signs. The commenter suggested this situation looked different from an outdated promotion. One Walmart employee said the encounter felt especially familiar. “As a Walmart employee this is what I deal with everyday,” they wrote.

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The commenters' reactions reflect their own interpretations and do not establish what the customer intended. Several said they had encountered similar situations working in retail.

The creator’s video only shows their account of the interaction. The video does not independently establish whether the customer moved the dresser.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the customer’s account or the circumstances surrounding the clearance sign. The story relies on the creator’s description of the encounter and the comments viewers shared online.