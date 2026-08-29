A Teenager Gave a Waiting Drive-Thru Customer a Free Cookie While His Coworker Was Yelling at Him — His Manager Showed Up at Closing Time and Fired Him

A creator said his first job at Carl's Jr. ended after he gave a waiting customer one free cookie without managerial approval. Maxwell, who posts on TikTok as @maxwellsvision, shared the decade-old story in a recent video.

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Maxwell said he worked at Carl’s Jr. four days each week after school. He spent most shifts working the drive-thru, which he described as extremely slow. However, one Tuesday night quickly changed the pace.

Maxwell Says One Cookie Cost Him His First Job

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According to Maxwell, a coworker left for lunch just before a huge rush hit. He said roughly 10 cars eventually lined up at the drive-thru.

Maxwell explained that he normally handled drinks and fries during shifts. However, coworker Esmeralda called him into the kitchen during the rush. He said Esmeralda had worked there for around 15 years. Maxwell had only worked there for about four months.

Maxwell said he struggled while preparing Double California Classics. He explained that Esmeralda repeatedly corrected his sauce portions. According to Maxwell, Esmeralda yelled while he tried to assemble the burgers. He eventually asked her to stop because she made him nervous.

Maxwell said Esmeralda told him he needed to get fired if he couldn’t handle the work. He then returned to the drive-thru window.

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One customer had already waited around 15 minutes, according to Maxwell. The customer asked whether Maxwell could provide something while he waited. Maxwell said he could not give the customer free fries and instead offered a cookie from the display case.

The customer accepted the cookie and milk, according to Maxwell. He said the customer’s mood immediately improved.

Maxwell considered the gesture good customer service. However, Esmeralda soon confronted him about the cookie.

According to Maxwell, Esmeralda threatened to contact the district manager. Maxwell initially thought she only wanted to scare him.

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He later told coworker Jackie about the confrontation. Maxwell said Jackie told him she sometimes gave customers free cookies. Later that night, as the restaurant prepared to close, Maxwell said manager Ryan knocked on the locked front door.

Maxwell said Ryan praised his work before delivering unexpected news. The manager told him that Carl’s Jr. had to let him go.

Maxwell immediately asked whether the firing involved the cookie. According to Maxwell, Ryan confirmed that Esmeralda had contacted him.

Ryan allegedly explained that employees couldn’t give away products without managerial approval. Maxwell said the manager then fired him.

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The story recently prompted viewers to revisit Maxwell’s decade-old experience. One commenter wrote, “I bet Esmeralda is still there.” Another viewer sympathized with Maxwell’s customer-service decision. “That is actually so infuriating,” they wrote.

The commenter added that businesses should reward employees for helping customers. Another person reduced the entire dispute to one detail: “All because of a one dollar cookie.”

Someone else focused on Maxwell’s ability to remember the story years later. “10 years ago!! And still remember the order,” they wrote.

Another commenter found the story’s online aftermath especially amusing. “i love that the search is ‘is esmeralda a real carls jr employee?’” they wrote.

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This article is based on a TikTok video shared by @maxwellsvision. The Daily Dot could not independently verify Maxwell's account of the incident, including the termination circumstances. Carl's Jr. did not respond to a request for comment.