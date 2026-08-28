A Mom Gave a Tour of Her Kids’ Spotless Rooms and Credited One Parenting Approach — TikTok Is Asking How to Replicate It

A mom of three shared the results of habit stacking with her kids after consistently working on it with them. The woman shared a visual representation of the hack on her TikTok and racked up 1.8 million views as of publication.

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@brynnheckendorn shared glimpses of her kids’ room, starting with her 14-year-old son’s room. She noted he plays football and attends practice at 6 a.m., explaining the sports memorabilia visible in the room. The room appeared neatly maintained and organized.

The bed was made with an assortment of hats arranged above it. On the side, books, games, and other paraphernalia were kept in their respective spaces. Her 13-year-old daughter had a similar aesthetic.

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Her room also had the hats individually stacked in stands above her bed. Her daughter had also added a colorful floral pillow to her otherwise neutral bedding.

The room also boasted a study desk with a yellow chair. The desk itself had personal belongings arranged in storage boxes. It also had posters and various trophies and certificates highlighting her efforts. She organized her room before joining her mother for a 6:30 a.m. run.

Her youngest also joined his mother and sister on an early morning run. Like his older siblings, his room was just as pristine. Although minimalistic, the 11-year-old also kept his room as organised as possible and had an interest in Basketball and Soccer.

The Mom of Three Highlighted The Importance of Habit Stacking

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The mom explained that the tour of her kids’ rooms was a visual representation of what instilling discipline looked like. She and her partner have made it a priority to instill healthy habits and expectations in their children.

Her kids are expected to have a to-do list before they gain access to any devices or walk out the door. The content creator mentioned that she didn’t spend her morning telling them to make their beds or clean up after themselves; it was entirely voluntary.

Image Credit: TikTok | @brynnheckendorn

Lastly, she said, “This is just what it looks like when you slowly start building these routines into your family standards.” The results impressed the majority of her followers, who asked her for the way they could eventually build such a disciplined routine.

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An individual who claimed to have practiced the hack said, “I don’t have kids yet, but I’m habit stacking with myself first, and it does work.” Another claimed, “Kids thrive on discipline and routine…”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @brynnheckendorn. The identities of the children have not been confirmed.