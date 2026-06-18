A video shared on X has sparked discussion after a woman confronted a mother whose children were playing basketball in their neighborhood. The footage shows the pair arguing, with the mother accusing the woman of taking the children's basketball and throwing it away.

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According to the account that shared the clip, the dispute was not an isolated incident. The poster alleged that the woman had previously thrown away basketballs after they rolled into the street during neighborhood games.

That would drive me nuts if my neighbor waited outside when my kids were playing basketball only to throw away their basketball when the ball rolled into the street. I strive to have a safe place for the kids to play and normally it’s other kids I have to look out for. I wouldn’t… https://t.co/SUCWuod2gz pic.twitter.com/qaU1pmWgRW — SonnyBoy?? (@gotrice2024) June 18, 2026

Did the woman really throw away the kids' basketballs?

The woman and the mother exchanged insults during the argument. It was clear that this was not the first time this has happened. In fact, the mom accused the woman of stealing the kids’ basketball.

One detail that stood out in the video was the woman's claim that she planned to put away her basketball hoop. It is unclear whether the children had been using the hoop or if that played a role in the dispute. However, the original poster on X provided additional context.

Allegedly, this woman has stolen and thrown away these kids’ basketballs before. “That would drive me nuts if my neighbor waited outside when my kids were playing basketball only to throw away their basketball when the ball rolled into the street. I strive to have a safe place for the kids to play and normally it’s other kids I have to look out for. I wouldn’t want to have to watch out for a grown woman who should know better but instead chooses to be petty,” wrote the original poster.

They continued, “This woman gets mad then the neighborhood kids get together to play basketball during the day and does everything she can to take away their fun. I would first try to talk to get at least and see what’s the issue, if it kept going on I would totally call the police.”

Commenters on the post agreed, it’s not fair to stop the kids from playing basketball, even if it is something that was annoying her. “I’d think most reasonable people would rather see kids playing sports than getting into trouble . Seems like an easy choice,” wrote one commenter. Another user added, “I think nearly, or even not nearly but always, every time I see a true Karen they have deep seated issues of their own left unresolved and are taking out their pains of past out on undeserving people in their present.”

Many added that there wasn’t enough context. Maybe the kids are loud, or play at the end of her driveway. Regardless, there is a kind way to go about fixing things that cause anger, and the neighborhood Karen didn’t handle this situation well.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post. The details surrounding the dispute are based solely on the account shared alongside the video on X.