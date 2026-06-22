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She Discovered Her 3-Year Boyfriend Was Cheating — and It Was Only the Second-Worst Part of That Night

1:21 AM CDT on June 22, 2026

Woman unlocks boyfriend's phone to find that he is cheating on her with her best friend

Woman unlocks boyfriend’s phone to find that he is cheating on her with her best friend

|Representative image via Pexels

A woman's Reddit post about discovering her boyfriend of three years had cheated on her with her best friend of 15 years has drawn hundreds of responses on reddit.

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A user going by SeriesVegetable posted to r/GirlDinnerDiaries. She said that she checked her boyfriend's phone after things "felt off" and found her best friend's name in his chats. Adding to the absurdity: the phone was unlocked with the password '1234.'

"Having a boyfriend is a humiliation ritual," she wrote. She also shared a picture of cacio e pepe that she ate for dinner.

In a later edit, she confirmed she had bought her boyfriend a car, that the best friend had known her for 15 years, and that she would be retrieving her Ford Mustang the next day.

"Thank you for all the support and for making me laugh about a situation that would otherwise have me staring at a wall," she added.

The thread drew responses from women who shared similar experiences. One commenter described how she ended a 20-year marriage, and wrote: "Be glad you found out sooner rather than later." Another told the poster that "the betrayal of the best friend was the hardest to get over," before taking a jab at their own former friend who did the same thing.

For the poster, the loss of the friendship was more important than the romantic breakup. When asked about her (now former) best friend, she replied, "Yeah, she's dead to me."

The original poster responds to a comment | Image via Reddit

Another comment on the post said, "We ride at dawn." A certain commenter offered to "hex them both," while others joked about paying an Etsy witch for a hex. As of the time of publication, though, the poster confirmed the pasta in the picture was delicious.

The original poster later confirmed the phone password had since been changed.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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